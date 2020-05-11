“CBS This Morning” has an esteemed history of capturing every perspective in news reporting. Not only was Walter Cronkite deemed the most trusted broadcaster on television, but he was also the voice of “You Are There” on CBS Radio before television became the preferred medium of news communication for American viewers.

The groundbreaking series depicted pivotal points in history, with some of the most acclaimed actors of the day, from the perspective of youth at the center of the story. “CBS This Morning” understands that children are definitely at the center of another story amid the coronavirus crisis.

Aside from clever YouTube challenges and the changes to online learning, children are acutely aware of the pandemic’s impact.

“CBS This Morning” made the parents the camera crew for a very unique May 11 feature, and for children, from ages 5 to 11, and from four different states, made some very powerful statements about this period in history that they can never forget.

‘CBS This Morning’ conveys CJ, Lily, Stella, and Joaquin in endless hope and the ‘empower poster’

Age is certainly no sole determiner of wisdom, and CJ, 5, from Illinois, along with seven-year-old Lily from Kentucky, Joaquin, 11, from California, and eight-year-old Stella from Texas provide all the proof needed that children can handle darker subjects in life and still radiate hope through trials.

Stella was acutely aware that the coronavirus “goes straight to your lungs,” as she reported for “CBS This Morning.” CJ got very detailed about the “sticky stuff” comprising the microscopic appearance of the virus and how it attaches to the molecules that help defend from illness. Lily was straightforward in declaring that the coronavirus is “one of the most deadly sicknesses,” but she was also determined not to let it steal the joy from her days.

Stella proudly showed off her “empower poster” for the “CBS This Morning” cameras. The sunburst design of vibrant color contained “power words” at the end of every ray. “My words are ‘hopeful,’ ‘determined’ and ‘honest’” proclaimed the Texas student. She assuredly gave a boost to anyone watching morning TV Shows.

No one can feel defeated after hearing her daily affirmations.

Joaquin keeps his creative and uplifting endeavor close to home. He paints rocks in bold and brilliant colors and leaves “them around so people find them. It's really fun, ” insists the artist. Everyone passing through his neighborhood has to feel the brightness of his spirit far beyond the hues covering the stones. He also has created his own Spiderman drawing to inspire his own hopes for conquering coronavirus.

Lily and her siblings create daily chalk drawings to welcome their dad home, and CJ showed off his rainbow to “help people who are sick.” Caring is a big lesson taught through this unprecedented time and some grown-ups in leadership roles haven't passed the test as purely as these young hearts.

Boredom isn't a big problem for the kids on ‘CBS This Morning’

Stella, for better or worse, has teachers for parents. Her mother has her daughter's day divided by study areas, so there's not much time to be bored. There's also not much time for TV-- only one session around 4 PM. Mom and dad would probably make an exception for this segment of “CBS This Morning.”

CJ has study time, too. The five-year-old scholar holds up his paper for his teacher during their virtual class as proof that he is keeping up. Like many moms in the “CBS This Morning” audience, Joaquin’s mom can be heard lamenting: “just trying to do some math, trying to do some math.” It's no wonder so many support groups have sprung up for the unwitting homeschoolers.

Lily seems to definitely miss her teacher as she describes that during quarantine “you may get your mom or something,” to guide lessons.

There's always taking care of the orange tree he planted with his grandmother for Joaquin, and bikes around the paved surfaces near the house for Lily and her sister. Stella tries to take comfort in style shows with the family’s rescue dogs who definitely prefer napping as their pastime. “Barbies don't have to ‘social distance’ because they are just dolls,” she reminds.

Friends are the precious treasures of life most missed by these refreshingly honest subjects of “CBS This Morning.” Nothing beats an in-person playmate.

Friends are not forgotten in these “CBS This Morning” minutes

“I might not get to see my friends [for] a long time,” worries Lily. “I'm making sure my friends don't get the coronavirus,” CJ says of his self-quarantining.

Across the ages spanned in this “CBS This Morning” peek into the lives of real children, they almost unflinchingly accept the realities of sheltering in place and cyber-schooling. The hardest aspect of the ordeal for them is being socially isolated at the time in their lives when social development is so crucial to self-esteem.

Stella misses volunteering at the animal shelter and wonders “Will I have to homeschool for third-grade? She asks, “What's going to happen next?”

CJ's wish is simple.

“I just want to go to my friend’s house so bad!” he exclaims.

Adults in every pay grade and profession, from business to virology, are pondering the same question, and no one has the answer against this still unfamiliar and mysterious foe. What these brave children in the focus of “CBS This Morning” and everyone in the front line have in common is the wish for the pandemic “to go away and never happen again” and for “people to be nice to each other.”

One thing is sure. These young lives, hearts, and spirits have been forever imprinted by this experience, and thus, they are sure to change our future for the better in ways beyond imagination.