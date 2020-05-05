Supermodel Bella Hadid has stirred up quite a controversy after she decided to quietly follow singer Selena Gomez on Instagram on May 4. As soon as Hadid followed Gomez's Instagram account, the entire entertainment media fraternity went absolutely insane over the news and started writing reports that the ongoing feud between the two might have finally come to an end. The fierce rivalry between Hadid and Gomez began in 2017 when Gomez had just got into a relationship with The Weeknd. Before dating the ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ star, The Weeknd was in a long-term relationship with Bella Hadid.

During this time, Gomez had also ended things with her longtime boyfriend Justin Bieber, who is currently happily married to Hailey Baldwin.

In 2019, it seemed like Gomez wanted to patch things up with Hadid. And so, she decided to take the high road since she not only followed Hadid on Instagram but also praised her ‘stunning’ looks in one of her posts. However, instead of trying to settle the feud, Hadid further fueled the fire by deleting the post in question without giving any sort of logical explanation.

When Gomez's fans noticed that the post has been deleted, they flooded the singer's messages in an attempt to get her comment on this entire situation. Well, the fans eventually succeeded as Gomez said: “This sucks.” So, now that Hadid has tried extending the hand of friendship to Gomez by following her on Instagram, the fans are having serious difficulty containing their excitement.

Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid's relationship with The Weeknd

Sadly, the rumors of Gomez and Hadid finally reconciling went straight down the drain a few hours later, when Hadid again unfollowed the ‘Boyfriend’ singer. Some users have suggested that Hadid might have done this because she didn't want to attract attention to the fact that she has no problem following Gomez on social media. The mystery behind Hadid unfollowing Gomez has united both the celebrity's fans as they are pretty eager to find out what actually happened.

The Instagram page that first reported the news of Bella following Selena was ‘TheSelenaRundown.’ The account had even uploaded a couple of screenshots to prove its statement.

It comes as no surprise to people that Selena and Bella have an extremely difficult relationship, considering that the latter had been in an on-and-off relationship with The Weeknd since 2015. Even though their dating timeline with The Weeknd is quite messy, both of them have confirmed that they never dated the ‘Star Boy’ singer at the same time. In October of 2017, Selena and The Weeknd broke up after dating for almost 10 months.

Both of them cited busy schedules as the primary reason behind the mutual breakup. At the time, Selena told US Weekly that she is very proud of herself for ending things with The Weeknd in an incredibly gracious manner.

Selena Gomez recommending The Weeknd's new songs to her fans during the quarantine

Musical sensation, Selena Gomez, recently surprised her fans on Instagram when she suggested they listen to her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd's new album called ‘After Hours.’ Apart from her former boyfriend's newly released album, the 27-year-old American singer recommended a ton of things to her followers that they can watch, read, and listen to during the quarantine.

She promoted her quarantine list through the Stories feature on Instagram. According to Selena, her quarantine list consists of things that are helping her stay positive amidst these uncertain and difficult times. Michelle Obama's memoir titled ‘Becoming’ also made it to her list of books that one should definitely read during the quarantine period.