"90 Day Fiance" star Lisa Hamme and her boyfriend, Usman, have been an entertaining couple to watch on "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." Viewers can always expect something dramatic when the couple interacts, and last Sunday’s episode was no different. The two had plans to hold a courthouse wedding, but the ceremony fell through after Lisa failed to produce proof that she was divorced.

Lisa on the 'Ellen Show'

In the meantime, fans can find out more about Lisa on the popular "Ellen Show" hosted by Ellen DeGeneres.

Lisa took to Instagram to inform fans that she will be a guest on the show. It will be interesting to watch Lisa interact with Ellen, and she could even discuss her relationship with Usman with the popular television host.

The reality star was unaware of the courthouse wedding procedure, and she desperately tried to access her divorce documents from the United States. However, Lisa could not provide the papers on time, and the couple had to postpone their wedding. Even though she is furious with Usman for failing to inform her about the courthouse procedures, Lisa is still looking forward to marrying her Nigerian boyfriend.

The couple is still dating, but some reports have circulated that Usman is only in the relationship because Lisa threatened to commit suicide if he left her.

Usman and Lisa on '90 Day Fiance'

In an interview he gave last month, the "90 Day Fiance" star revealed that Lisa had tried to commit suicide after he told her that he did not love her. The Nigerian reality star added that his girlfriend had objected to his desire to marry other wives.

The 30-year-old was defending himself from the perception that he was only with Lisa to secure a green card to the United States. However, Lisa’s manager, Rocco Straz, has denied allegations that his client had threatened to commit suicide. Straz told In TouchWeekly magazine that his client would never consider taking her life since she is a strong woman, and she has a family that loves her.

Straz insisted that Lisa was not with Usman because she needed him, but because she wanted him.

The promoter told the popular entertainment magazine that Lisa and Usman are still dating, and they will tie the knot once Lisa gets her divorce papers in order. Regarding Usman’s intentions to marry other wives, Straz revealed that Lisa did not have any objections if the Nigerian reality star chose to exercise his Muslim religion and marry four wives. However, Usman would have to provide for all of his wives if he wanted Lisa to support his decision. Fans will have to tune in to the remaining episodes of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" to find out if the couple successfully ties the knot. Stay tuned for ore news and updates on "90 Day Fiance."