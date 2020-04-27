Ever since he became part of the "90 Day Fiance" franchise, Big Ed has been involved in a lot of controversies. However, the latest one could lead to him living a life behind bars. A woman recently came forward accusing Big Ed of sexual harassment and assault. She used the popular video-sharing website TikTok to air the allegations.

In the video, she recorded a portion of a "Before the 90 Days" episode. She then pointed at Ed, who was on the screen at the time. In the video’s text, she sarcastically introduced him as the person who sexually harassed and assaulted her.

So far, Big Ed has not issued a statement yet on the issue. TLC, the network that airs "Before the 90 Days," has also not responded yet.

Fans cringe after uncomfortable foot massage

The sexual harassment claims could bolster fan comments about Ed Brown and his reputation as a “pervert.” A lot of fans started calling him this after he gave girlfriend Rosemarie Vega a creepy foot massage on 90 Day Fiance. In a past "Before the 90 Days" episode, Big Ed offered Rosemarie a foot massage. They had just gotten over a major argument and he wanted to make it up to her.

He brought her to their hotel room and started massaging her feet. While doing the task, he asked her random questions. He eventually asked Rosemarie if he could kiss her. She hesitated at first but she eventually allowed him to give her a soft peck on the lips. A lot of fans found the "Before the 90 Days" scene uncomfortable. They even warned Rosemarie Vega on social media to get away from Big Ed.

Ed Brown not sure about marrying Rosemarie Vega

Meanwhile, Ed Brown has expressed his doubts about marrying the "90 Day Fiance" partner, Rosemarie Vega. According to him, he is still unsure if she truly loves him for who he is. In the latest "Before the 90 Days" episode, Big Ed told Rosemarie about his doubts. He explained that her sister, Maria, sent him a message asking for money when he was still in America.

Shocked by this revelation, she clarified that she was not involved with it. She promised that she will confront her sister about it soon. Ed, meanwhile, requested that he should be there during the discussion. Rosemarie also told Ed upfront that she does not want his money. She just wants to be with him and move to America to have his children.

Rosemarie initially thought that Ed was going to propose to her. After all, he took her to a vacation on a gorgeous island. He also gifted her with a set of lingerie and a bathing suit. Earlier in the episode, Rosemarie got insulted after Big Ed gave her toothpaste and mouthwash.

He said that she had bad breath, which deeply embarrassed her. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiance."