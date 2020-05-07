"90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" Season 4 is almost over, and fans can’t wait to find out which couples will tie the knot at the end of the season. For Big Ed and Rosemarie Vega, their chances of getting married are looking bleak since their relationship unraveled in last Sunday’s episode. Big Ed’s determination to follow through with his planned vasectomy pushed Rosemarie to the limit, and she appears to have had enough of her boyfriend’s antics.

Big Ed's controversy on '90 Day Fiance'

Throughout the season, Big Ed’s treatment of his Filipino girlfriend has left fans feeling sorry for her.

The San Diego resident flew to the Philippines to meet Rosemarie in person, but during his stay in the country, his attitude towards her has made fans turn on him.

Earlier in the season, Big Ed had asked Rosemarie to take an STD test because he did not trust her sexual history. While Rosemarie forgave her 54-year-old boyfriend for his lack of trust, Big Ed, the "90 Day Fiance" star continued making some inappropriate comments about her hygiene. On one occasion, he asked the 23-year-old to shave her legs because he preferred women with smooth legs.

However, what disgusted fans the most was a scene in which Big Ed gifted Rosemarie some mouthwash and told her that he had bought it as a gift because her breath did not smell pretty.

A potential break-up on '90 Day Fiance'

There could be truth to the rumors surrounding their alleged break up since the two reality stars have posted very few pictures of their time together in their social media accounts.

Recently, Big Ed took to Instagram to troll fans for their persistent criticism towards him. The 54-year-old posted a meme that featured a cartoon skunk with his face passing out skunk gas. Big Ed dedicated the meme to his haters, and he has not shied away from confronting fans over their disapproval. However, many of his followers were not impressed with his post, and some of them doubled down on their criticism in the comment section.

Fans called the post madness and suspect that Big Ed is getting frustrated amid potential break-up. Next Sunday’s episode will provide more insight over the future of Big Ed and Rosemarie’s relationship.

Fans not happy with Big Ed

"90 Day Fiance" viewers were not impressed with what they thought was disrespectful behavior on the part of Big Ed towards Rosemarie. After the scene aired, fans urged Rosemarie to stand up for herself, and the Filipino reality star appears to have taken their advice. In a recent Instagram post, the 23-year-old promised fans that she would soon speak the truth about her relationship with Big Ed.

She also said that although she came from a poor background, her parents had taught her to treat everyone she met with respect. Big Ed and Rosemarie’s relationship could be on borrowed time, with many viewers speculating that they will break up before the end of the season. Stay tuned for more news and updates on '90 Day Fiance.'