After appearing timid at the beginning of the season, it seems that Rosemarie Vega has finally gotten out of her shell. Rosemarie has been dating Ed “Big Ed” Brown on the fourth installment of "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days," and in the early stages of the season, her shy personality was obvious to fans. Her reticent appearance was the opposite of Big Ed’s energetic persona, and fans were quick to warm up to the 54-year-old reality star. However, as the season progressed, Big Ed lost the support of most viewers because of how he treated his Filipino girlfriend.

Rosemarie Vega's YouTube channel

Fans have been urging Rosemarie to be more assertive, and it seems that she has taken their advice. This week, the Filipino reality star launched her new YouTube channel. In her first video on the channel, Rosemarie welcomed her fans to the channel in a smartly edited video. She talked about herself and gave fans insight into the most important things in her life. Unsurprisingly, Rosemarie told fans that Prince, her four-year-old son, was the most important person in her life.

She revealed that as a single parent, all she wants is to provide the best life she can for her son.

Rose and Big Ed's relationship on '90 Day Fiance'

Rosemarie has insisted that she also wants more kids in the future, and that desire might be one of the reasons why her relationship with Big Ed could fail to work out. In last Sunday’s episode, the couple failed to come to terms after Big Ed insisted that he would go through with his planned vasectomy.

The San Diego resident has insisted that he does not want any more kids, and while Rosemarie was willing to give him time to reconsider his stance, the 54-year-old did not change his mind. Rosemarie decided to abandon him at the hotel, and when she resurfaced, she told Big Ed that she was reconsidering their relationship.

Rosemarie Vega fans are happy

Viewers have expressed their delight at Rosemarie’s newfound confidence.

The Filipino reality star has with Big Ed’s disrespectful attitude towards her for much of the season. In one controversial episode, the San Diego resident gifted Rosemarie with a toothbrush, some toothpaste, and some mouthwash and told her that her breath did not smell pretty. Fans were critical of Big Ed for treating her in such a distasteful manner. Big Ed has also accused Rosemarie of using him as a “meal ticket,” an allegation that Rosemarie has denied. During a recent Instagram post, the 23-year-old promised fans that she would reveal the truth about her relationship on the show and that she was fed up with the disrespect she had received from Big Ed on the show.

