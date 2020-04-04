SS Rajamouli is known to make magnum opus films in the past and this includes both parts of “Bahubali”. His latest venture “RRR” (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) is no different and features Jr NTR and Mega Power Star Ram Charan. The big-budget entertainer also features Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris.

“RRR” is based upon the freedom struggle movement during the early 1920s. The film essays the life and struggle of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

Director accused of plagiarism

The film has its own share of controversy with the descendants of Nizam taking objection to the story and content of the film. Rajamouli is often indicted for plagiarism and things are no different this time also.

Some of the scenes which the director is blamed for plagiarism include:

The “Magadheera” rain of arrows scene.

The Rana Dabuggati scene which was picked from the classic film “Hercules”.

Posters of “Bahubali - 2”.

The “RRR” posters were recently released by the makers of the flick.

The poster reportedly shows Jr NTR as water and Mega Power Star Ram Charan as fire. However, the poster has eerie similarity with the posters of the 1983 Hollywood movie "Fire and Ice".

The trailer video of the film was released on Youtube recently. As of March 3, 2020, the trailer garnered a whopping 10 million views. Going by trailer, it looks like Ram Charan has some breathtaking action scenes in the film.

Jr NTR to reportedly dub in Tamil for SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'

According to the Times of India, Jr NTR will be dubbing with his own voice for the upcoming magnum opus, SS Rajamouli's period drama “RRR”. This has been confirmed by writer Madhan Karky.

April 2 was Ajay Devgan's birthday, the star was wished by the near and dear ones from his family as well as from the film industry. Ajay is soon going to make his foray into Tollywood with “RRR” which is the directorial venture of SS Rajamouli.

'RRR' makers wish Ajay on his birthday

Happy birthday to the man with an immense heart, @AjayDevgn! Sir, it's the greatest honour to have you as part of team #RRRMovie. Working on the first schedule with you was an unforgettable experience and we hope it was the same for you. Have another phenomenal year ahead :) — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) April 2, 2020

Ajay was wished by DVV Entertainment on his birthday in a tweet. The first schedule of the film is already complete and the house tweeted that it was an unforgettable movement. The team also revealed that it wanted to release the first look of the film.

However, due to the present circumstances, the release has been delayed.

With most of the top Hollywood films release date pushed to November, fans won't be surprised if the flick release gets postponed to the current pandemic across the world. The latest big-budget movie which is ready for a release and got a postponement is Daniel Craig's latest bond film 'No Time to Die.' The film is also going to be the last bond film for the actor.

