Hindi action movie “Baaghi 3” was released this month across the world. The box-office collections in week two saw a steep fall and the collections were not great.

The Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor starrer struggled at the box office since most of the malls were under lockdown. The action-packed flick is all set to take the box office by storm and will surely see a steep surge once the lockdown of theaters is over.

The film got mixed reviews from fans after watching the movie.

Some felt that the film is annoying with no proper dialogues and mindless action copied from Hollywood Movies. Shraddha Kapoor has no major role to play, she is just accompanying wherever the hero goes in the movie.

It has been an eventful 2019 for Tiger Shroff and 2020 holds even more promise for the actor with the release of “Baaghi 3” which has him sharing space with Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.

Tiger wants a re-release

“Baaghi -3” is facing a hiccup and it could be one of the reasons that the lead actor Tiger wants a re-release of the film.

Tiger was replying to a tweet from one of his film critic who was all praise for the film. Tiger also thanked the film critic for his positive review.

'Baaghi 3' - illogical action

A lot has been written by critics about illogical and often hard to believe action scenes from the flick “Baaghi-3”. However, Director Ahmad Khan defends his movies and berated the fact that the Indian audience is not appreciative of their films.

The same audience gleefully swallows and finds it amazing if the scenes are from Hollywood flicks like “Fast and Furious”. Speaking to Times of India in an interview he added that filmmakers make a film for the audience and not for critics. He also drew a sharp line between sensible and commercial cinema.

#Baaghi3 scores big numbers in Week 1... Despite #CoronaVirus scare + examination period... Mass pockets dominate, Tier-2 and 3 cities good... Fri 17.50 cr, Sat 16.03 cr, Sun 20.30 cr, Mon 9.06 cr, Tue 14.05 cr, Wed 8.03 cr, Thu 5.70 cr. Total: ₹ 90.67 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 13, 2020

The Syrian connection

“Baaghi 3” features a scene where Tiger Shroff is seen threatening his detractors and said that he will wipe off their country from the map if any harm is done to his brother.

The dialogue did not go well with many social media users who derided Tiger for doing this scene; However, the "Baaghi" actor defended his action and said that the scene must be seen in the context of the film. The film is based on Tiger traveling to Syria to save his brother who is held by the terrorists.

The Baaghi franchise has evolved into a profitable brand and the high-octane action scenes have enthralled the audience in the Hindi hinterland. The stunt performed by the scion of the Shroff family has been eagerly lapped by the audience and the latest high-octane version of the franchise will also tide over the hurdles and carve a niche for itself.