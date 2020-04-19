Keuan Parker is nearing a decision for the college football program he is going to join next year. Interestingly, he included the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the top six programs that he publicly announced last week. The defensive back has not visited the Lincoln campus yet and he has not shown any indication as to where he is leaning. He did, however, say that he wants “great and authentic” members of the coaching staff. The fact that Nebraska has Erik Chinander and Sean Dillon focused on him could be an advantage for the Huskers, reports 247 Sports.

The team has a good recruitment record in the state in the past two years, signing talents like Jamie Nance and Sevion Morrison. Parker would also serve as the first defensive back recruit for the Cornhuskers in its 2021 class. This was after four defensive back recruits from the last signing cycle.

What we expect to see from Keuan Parker next year

Despite a lackluster showing in the rankings, Keuan Parker has a lot of recruitment teams transfixed. While there is a good chance that he will sign with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, other programs can snatch him with the right strategy.

Right now, Parker is ranked as the no. 7 prospect in the state of Oklahoma. He is also at no. 407 in the national ranking for the 2021 class.

So far, Keuan Parker has a total of 15 scholarship offers from college football programs all over the country. It looks like Nebraska’s biggest competitions are the Michigan State Spartans and the Arkansas Razorbacks. Both of these teams are also in Parker’s top six choices.

It will be interesting to see which team Keuan Parker chooses in the future.

Nebraska Cornhuskers assemble legends for virtual spring game

In other Nebraska Cornhusker news, the entire state of Nebraska was saddened after the university canceled its annual spring game. Instead, the team assembled several Huskers legends to take part in a virtual spring game. Cornhusker's legend Eric Couch served as the quarterback of the White team.

Meanwhile, former star Tommie Frazier filled the same role for the Red team. The White team ultimately won after an overtime game that netted a 63-60 result.

The virtual event happened via the EA Sports College Football video game. Around 25,000 people watched the stream of the event on the university’s Twitter, Twitch, and Facebook pages. It can be recalled that the spring game was supposed to happen at the same time on Saturday. The university had to cancel the actual spring game to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Let us know what you think about Keuan Parker, put your comment in the comment section.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Nebraska Huskers.