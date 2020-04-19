In last week’s "90 Day Fiance" episode, Big Ed asked girlfriend Rosemarie Vega to shave her legs. This shocked many of the show’s fans, most of who are already annoyed at Big Ed for his controversial actions, reports Newsweek. After a night together, Big Ed felt comfortable enough to talk to Rose about her leg hair. He told her that she would be more attractive if she does not have it, suggesting that she should shave her legs. Rose shared her annoyance at his hair as well. But she only relegated her criticism to his beard.

She was, however, surprised by his suggestion because leg shaving is not common in her community. It has been a while since the incident, so, fans now want to know if Rose shaved her legs.

I hope Rose didn’t shave her legs for that Ed guy.



I shaved my legs in 9th grade because a cute boy was disgusted by them. I ended up with a big scar on my shin.



Don’t do it Rose. In fact, come live with me and teach me Tagalog. #90DayFiance — Please Stay Joey Gallo Height Away From Me (@ohiamjanie) April 12, 2020

Ed Brown asked Rosemarie Vega to take STD test on '90 Day Fiance'

This is not the first controversy Ed Brown has been in since he joined the cast of "90 Day Fiance." He also got in trouble late last month when he told Rosemarie Vega that she should take an STD test.

According to him, an STD test would be a good way for him to make sure that Rose did not sleep around. He was getting frustrated with how she was not willing to discuss her past relationships with him. Rose called him out for the STD test request and dared him to get tested as well. However, Big Ed just made excuses, telling her that he will do it when he gets back to America.

Rose could’ve shaved those legs though like come on! #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/xPIXP1cDve — trueteareality (@trueteareality) April 6, 2020

Big Ed and his controversial actions on '90 Day Fiance'

Ever since he first appeared on "90 Day Fiance," Ed Brown has proven to be a magnet for controversy. Fans repeatedly questioned the 31-year age difference between Big Ed and Rose. They believe that he is simply too old for the 23-year old Filipino woman.

Moreover, they did not like how he has been keeping secrets from Rosemarie Vega. He kept his plans to undergo a vasectomy from Rose despite her saying that she wants to have a baby with him. They also think that Ed may have catfished Rose. This would explain why she was incredibly shocked when they first saw each other in person. He did, however, admit that he lied about his height, telling her that he is 5’2”. In reality, he really is just 4’9” tall.

Rose is a sweet woman but she should've shaved them legs #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90DayFiance — Wayne Blake (@GlamaWayne) April 6, 2020

Big Ed’s Instagram shenanigans

Big Ed has been using the quarantine to connect with his fans on a more personal level.

In the past month alone, the "90 Day Fiance" cast member had uploaded a lot of videos on the platforms. One of the weird videos that he posted on his account is one that compared his relationships with a frog crossing the street. In the same clip, he also urged people to be kinder. This was probably because of the negative comments he has been getting on his social media pages. He has also become more active on TikTok. He makes random dances in the TikTok clips that he also cross-posts on Instagram. Let us know what you think about Rose and Ed's relationship. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiance."