Loretta Lynn has been speaking her mind in Country Music for more than six decades, and she’s certainly proving that being 87 is not stopping her creative passions or her penchant for speaking out for the genre she loves. Long before Harvey Weinstein’s violations against women sparked the #MeToo Movement, Loretta Lynn was proving that “she, too” was a force to be reckoned with for female empowerment. She blazed trails never trod before with songs like “The Pill” and “Fist City.” She not only stood for feminine strength and choice being superlative to a man’s, but she also was unafraid to give the man she loved through nearly 50 years a proper scolding with the truth.

Dolly Parton has some catching up to do with Loretta Lynn when it comes to turns of the calendar, but Dolly, too, has left an indelible imprint on the power of a woman. Both in business and in crafting songs embraced across generations and genres, country music and music itself would not be the same without Dolly Parton, and she has the Guinness World Record honors to prove it.

Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton proved that they have a lot more in common than their shared affinity for great country songs and staying close to the rural roots and sensibilities of their upbringing.

The ladies like to have some playful fun, too. As reported in Taste of Country and Billboard on February 2, these ladies can compete with the best of ‘em on social media, and still have time to celebrate musical milestones.

Dolly draws in Loretta Lynn with challenge to ‘do it all’

Dolly Parton got the social media roll started when she posted four delightful images of herself in her LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and, ah-hem, Tinder profiles.

Of course, Parton’s LinkedIn photo choice had to be her industrious and insurmountable Doralee Rhodes character from “9 to 5,” and her Tinder selection had to feature the singer-songwriter in a Playboy bunny outfit.

“Get you a woman who can do it all,” Parton captioned her post.

Get you a woman who can do it all 😉 pic.twitter.com/sG4OHpVgxM — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) January 21, 2020

Loretta Lynn had to leap in with both feet and her own brand of honesty after Parton's post got 200,000 likes.

Lynn went from casual business style to her trademark elegance of long gowns on the stage in her photo selections. Every photo featured her one-of-a-kind smile. Loretta Lynn last flashed that familiar smile at Dolly Parton from her front-row seat at the 2019 CMA Awards last November.

When it came to Tinder, Lynn left a lot to the imagination, providing only a black box with “Y’ALL WISH!” as her caption. She also added a terrific hashtag, #lovemetinderhasawholenewmeaningnow.

More girls join in with Dolly and Loretta Lynn

When the two greatest queens in country music create a social media frenzy, it's not surprising that more strong-willed ladies jump aboard the bandwagon.

Some big names shared some bold entries of their own.

Among the first to give her godmother a little sweet teasing was Miley Cyrus. She chimed in, saying “Dolly’s setting worldwide trends in platforms she don't even use,” poked Cyrus. When it comes to music and kindness to humanity, these two couldn't have more harmony, and they showed on Miley’s track, “Rainbowland.”

Miley even posted throwback images from her Hannah Montana days, and it didn't take long before Miranda Lambert, Maddie & Tae, and Reba McEntire contributed to the trend. Getting current doesn't have any generational restrictions, after all.

Loretta Lynn celebrates a milestone hit, drops hints of new music

Loretta Lynn songs never leave the hearts, memories, or minds of her millions of fans, and those fans and the music legend’s team reminded her that February 1 marked 60 years since her original song and first single, “Honky Tonk Girl” gave her recording contract and changed her life forever. Ironically, Zero Records was Lynn’s first recording home. In only a few short years she would pen countless other hits that earned figures with many zeros for other labels.

In the film version of “Coal Miner's Daughter,” Loretta Lynn and her ever-believing husband, Oliver “Doolittle” Lynn tell the story of mailing off copies of that first single and running themselves ragged crisscrossing the country in their car, stopping at every radio station to plead for the record to be played.

The portrayals of Sissy Spacek and Tommy Lee Jones came straight from the life of Loretta Lynn and her late husband.

Loretta Lynn has recently been outspoken in her view that the country music she heard, wrote, and sang for decades is “dead.” Lynn's comments last week reflected a resistance to conform to the “hard push and crossover and change it up and do something new” in the genre. Her essence of country music is “pure, simple, and real,” and her last two releases, “Full Circle” in 2016 and “Wouldn't It Be Great” in 2018, still ring true to her legacy.

Loretta Lynn is doing more than celebrating her past--she's looking to the future.

She closed her commemorative post for "Honky Tonk Girl” by confirming that her passion for music still blazes and she intends to make “2020 a great year.” More songs would surely make that hope a reality for her faithful fans.