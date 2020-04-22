The feature film adaptation of the first installment of "The Hunger Games" series of books came out in 2012. Three more films would follow. The franchise was highly successful, critically, and commercially, and helped make Jennifer Lawrence a household name.

Before the initial series of Movies concluded, speculation had begun on whether more would be made. Cast and crew alike seemed eager at the idea. And some of them could be getting their wish. Though perhaps not all of them.

Adaptation of prequel in the works

A prequel to the original series of novels is set to be released on May 19. It's entitled "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes". The book was officially announced last year. Lionsgate, who adapted the first slate of "Hunger Games" movies, quickly expressed interest.

And now it's official, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. Lionsgate is going ahead with an adaptation of "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes". This comes despite the fact that the source material hasn't even been released yet.

Not surprisingly, CNN notes that the movie doesn't yet have a release date.

Francis Lawrence, who directed three of the "Hunger Games" installments, is returning to helm the prequel. So are other members of the behind-the-scenes talent from the previous series. However, most, if not all, of the on-screen talent will likely be absent. The reason being that this movie is expected to take place more than 50 years before "The Hunger Games" did.

The books were written by American author Suzanne Collins and are set in a dystopian future. Where an unspecified series of catastrophic events have led to the dissolution of the United States, in its place is Panem, a group of districts supporting a capital. Every year, The Capitol shows off its might in a barbaric way. By drafting children from the districts to compete in The Hunger Games. A gladiatorial-esque fight to the death.

The reason for this is to intimidate and destroy the morale of any potential rebellious dissenters.

The heavy storyline struck a chord with readers far and wide, and the novels became a cultural phenomenon. In 2019, the BBC included "The Hunger Games" on its list of 100 individual and series of 'novels that shaped our world.' Other entries on the list include classics more than two centuries old. Such as "Pride and Prejudice," "Ivanhoe," and "Frankenstein." as well as game-changers from the early-to-mid 20th Century. Like "The Big Sleep," "The Chronicles of Narnia," and "The Lord of the Rings." "The Hunger Games" was among the more modern influencers.

They include "A Game of Thrones," "Harry Potter," and "The Twilight Saga."

A general synopsis has been released for the prequel

Many elements of "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" have already been made public. It's to center on a young Coriolanus Snow. Who would become a central villain in "The Hunger Games" and its sequels.

In the prequel, Snow is a teenager given the coveted job of being a mentor for The Hunger Games. The job entails trying to teach skills and secure advantages for a 'tribute.' The name given to a contestant in the games. He is disappointed to find out he's been assigned to a female tribute from District 12.

The most poverty-stricken district in Panem, whose tributes aren't expected to go far. But his ambitions might be thrown for another loop when he begins to sympathize with the unfortunate girl.