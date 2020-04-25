"90 Day Fiance" star Rose seems to have had enough of Big Ed. In the now-deleted Instagram Live video, she ranted at Ed and accused him of destroying her reputation. Rosemarie Vega thinks Big Ed is so obsessed with getting his name into the spotlight through spreading lies about her, reports In Touch Weekly.

According to Rose, Ed has been continuously demeaning her in front of many fans for far too long. She also confirmed that the 54-year-old did not even give her any financial help. All he cared about was spreading lies about her and seeking fame.

She, in fact, said that Ed had already subjected him to so much strife. There are also allegations that Ed’s family was concerned that Rose was only interested in him to get financial security not love.

An ugly separation looming in '90 Day Fiance'

The "90 Day Fiancé" fans were taken aback after watching the video on twitter. A significant number of them aired their views on what they thought was going on between Rose and Big Ed. One concerned fan argued that perhaps, the two already called it quits.

Another one added a comment hoping that the two stars would probably go separate ways in the next episode.

A teaser on the upcoming episode proved that things might even get ugly for the two going forward. In the spoiler clip, Ed buys Rose a toothpaste, toothbrush, and mouthwash claiming that his fiancé’s dental hygiene was wanting. But his sentiments dos not go down well with Rose, who becomes surprised and angry.

She quickly fires back at Ed, claiming that oral health was something she practices regularly.

Rose adds that she has an ulcer which is responsible for the bad breath. As a result, Ed says that he ow understand and was only concerned about her. But Rose doesn’t seem pleased by the conversation. He even admits that she feels insulted and would even punch Ed.

Big Ed at it again

The two "90 Day Fiancé" stars first made headlines for an unexpected reason when Ed asked Rose to shave her legs.

What Big Ed said did was neither embraced well by Rose nor his fans. On Sunday morning, the haters were all out with all their toxicity.

Ed even confronted by her daughter, Tiffany. She was not pleased with what he told his fiancé. For Tiffany, not shaving leg hair was normal. In San Diego, where she lived, it was normal for people to get laser hair removal for their legs.

On whether Rose and Ed are still together or not remains to be unknown. But there is some hint that the two might no longer be together. Rose already deleted the Instagram live video insinuating they are no longer together. On his part, Ed is yet to comment on his relationship status.

That raises eyebrows. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiance."