"90 Day Fiance" is getting interested with each passing episode. It almost seems now that controversy will follow Ed Brown until the end of the current season of "90 Day Fiancé." The professional photographer, who is on the show with Rosemarie Vega, is now bashed by fans for allegedly using her to have another baby. People slammed the 54-year old photographer because they feel that he is only in a relationship with Vega to have a child. Fans believe this is the reason why he was insistent on Vega getting an STD test in a previous "Before the 90 Days episode."

Can Rose give Big Ed a hickey? #90DayFiance — Drunk Julia Child (@DrunkJuliaChild) April 6, 2020

Big Ed on having a child again on '90 Day Fiance'

Ed Brown publicly changed his opinion about having another child in his 50s, recently in a US Weekly interview.

The reality star, commonly known as Big Ed, now said that he loves children and would like to have another one. Big Ed had previously said that he no longer planned to have another kid. As a matter of fact, he planned to get a vasectomy in the future. But he changed his opinion when he met Vega's 4-year old son Prince.

Ed Brown, Rosemarie Vega struggle amidst cultural differences

Ed Brown and Rosemarie Vega are finally realizing just how challenging their relationship is. They are struggling to reconcile their differing opinions on how to approach their relationship due to cultural, age, and economic differences.

The 23-year-old Filipino woman noticed how difficult it was to be in a relationship with Big Ed. The San Diego resident is notoriously controlling in their relationship, as evidenced by their recent arguments.

It was this controlling behavior that caused their fight because of his STD test request. He wanted to know more about her past relationships and her refusal to discuss them made him frustrated.

He reasoned that he needed to know about her past to make sure that she was not the type to sleep around.

Brown, Vega after '90 Day Fiancé'

Rosemarie Vega and Ed Brown have been the source of a lot of "90 Day Fiancé" controversies in the past weeks. This is the reason why fans are curious if their relationship will last beyond the show. In the Us Weekly interview, Big Ed indicated that he is in a relationship but offered no clues if it is with Vega.

He did, however, say that he and Vega are in a good place. This can either mean that they broke up in a cordial manner or that they are already married. Eagle-eyed "Before the 90 Days" fans also unearthed screenshots of Vega’s social media accounts. They think that the two are no longer in a relationship because she already has a new partner. Based on what they discovered, it seems that the "90 Day Fiancé" star is already in a relationship with someone named Ejhay. So far, not much is known about Rosemarie Vega and her new partner.