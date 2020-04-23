Deavan Clegg showed this week that she is not going to stand by while online bullies target her children. The "90 Day Fiance" star, who appeared with husband Jihoon Le on the show, slammed people attacking her family. She took to Instagram on Wednesday to call out people who said nasty things about her children online. According to Deavan, she recently saw a YouTube video showing a woman saying bad things about her kids.

"The Other Way" starlet made it clear that she will not let those who bully her kids get away with it.

She also said that people should hate on her, instead, because she is an adult woman who can take it. She then wondered if it would be a good decision for her to remove her children from the reality franchise. She also said that she might also begin removing photos and videos of her children online.

Deavan Clegg, Jihoon Le back on '90 Day Fiance'

In other "90 Day Fiance" information, Jihoon Le and Deavan will be back on the franchise. They will be appearing on the second season of the show’s The Other Way spinoff.

It can be recalled that Jihoon and Deavan appeared in the first season of "The Other Way." They are not the only pair from season one who will come back. Jenny Slatten and Sumit were also shown in the trailer for the upcoming season.

Interestingly, the new season will also feature the first male same-sex couple on the show. Kenneth will be moving from St. Petersburg, Florida to Mexico to live with Armando.

They first met up in a gay dad support group and eventually fell in love with each other. The second season of "90 Day Fiance" The Other Way will start airing on Monday, June 1.

Deavan and her busted lips

It can be recalled that Deavan Clegg had a health scare late last year. She almost lost her lips because a Korean doctor accidentally injected untested filler on her. She had to fly to Las Vegas just to have her mouth fixed, which healed after a few weeks.

Deavan opens up about Drascilla’s biological father

Meanwhile, Deavan Clegg recently confessed to the real story behind her evasiveness in discussing the relationship that produced her daughter Drascilla. She said that she suffered under an abusive relationship with someone she started dating when she was 17 years old. At first, he was just being controlling with how she communicates with her friends. From there, things got progressively worse. She ended up leaving him when he physically assaulted her even when she was three months pregnant.

She then received messages from her former lover’s new girlfriend, threatening her that they will take her baby away.

It was there that she requested a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend. The judge also granted her full custody of Drascilla after he did not show up during the court date.