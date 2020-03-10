The world celebrated International Women’s Day, on Friday, and Anfisa Arkhipchenko had a cheeky but inspirational thing to say about the celebration. The "90 Day Fiancé" star surprised her followers with the post as they seemed to think that she does not think of celebrations like it. In the Instagram post, she talked about how women are often underestimated. It is because of this that women constantly work hard to do well in life. She also warned people to not give women “crap” because they will not back down.

The reality star, Anfisa posts her hot pictures on Instagram

Arkhipchenko attached a photo of her wearing a red, one-piece swimsuit with the post. The photo, shot in Tablerock Laguna Beach, showed her natural beauty. A lot of fans found Arkhipchenko’s post inspiring considering the sexist attacks that have been hurled her way since she appeared on the show. A lot of people have accused her of only getting into a relationship with her husband Jorge Nava, because of money.

The reality show personality acquired the impressive skill of being able to brush it all off.

Due to the negative commentary on her personal life, she chose to spend less time on social media. This made her fans love her even more.

Anfisa Arkhipchenko builds huge Instagram following

Anfisa Arkhipchenko is evidence that you can start a promising modeling career after a stint on reality television. She is one of the success stories that have come from the "90 Day Fiancé" franchise. She leveraged her fame on the show to amass a huge following on social media platforms.

She is most popular on Instagram, where she has 600,000 followers. Arkhipchenko also has a YouTube channel, where each video has average viewership numbers of around 50,000. Her Twitter account, on the other hand, has 16,000 followers.

Because of her considerable fame online, a lot of brands and companies have partnered with her for campaigns. She posts about several products and services on her pages once in a while.

Now that she already is a certified personal trainer, she also markets herself as a fitness instructor online. Through her many pages, she shares tips and tricks on exercising and dieting to her fans.

Arkhipchenko's relationship with husband Jorge Nava

Anfisa Arkhipchenko is already a prominent model and social media influencer. But her image is still tied to her husband and "90 Day Fiancé" castmate Jorge Nava. There is a persistent rumor circulating that Arkhipchenko plans to divorce Jorge Nava. According to the reports, she will file for divorce the moment that her husband steps out of jail later this year.

There is, however, no confirmation yet regarding the divorce reports. Fans will have to wait for Nava’s release to know if there is any truth to the rumors. It can be recalled that authorities jailed Nava in 2018. This was after he got caught with 300 pounds of illegal drugs in his car. Because of that, an Arizona court sentenced him to more than two years of jail time.