The Coronavirus continues to shake up the entertainment industry, and now it's changing the landscape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Verge noted an official announcement that "Black Widow" is officially being delayed due to the pandemic. Early this month, "No Time to Die" became the first major Hollywood blockbuster to be pushed back in response to the global health crisis, showing concerns over the unstable global box office. Other movies have followed in their footsteps with "A Quiet Place Part II," "New Mutants," "Mulan," and "F9," being pushed back as the coronavirus continues to spread across the country.

There's no telling when the dust will settle and improve, and in an attempt to brace for severe losses, serious measures are being taken in the United States and other countries. Movie theater chains including AMC, Regal and Alamo Drafthouse have all closed indefinitely because of the coronavirus. The CDC recently recommended that all gatherings of 50 or more people be canceled for the next two months. This made it all but certain that "Black Widow," would be pushed back eventually.

'Black Widow' not the only Disney film to be pushed back because of the coronavirus

"Black Widow" is not the only film that faced the wrath of the coronavirus, Disney has also delayed "The Personal History of David Copperfield," and "The Woman in the Window," from their originally scheduled May release window. No new release dates have been set. In response to the chaos created by the coronavirus, Universal has decided to release their current films "The Invisible Man," and "Trolls: World Tour" available on-demand, ahead of schedule.

Insiders wonder if other studios like Disney would act similarly.

Disney appears adamant at sticking with a theatrical release for their MCU film. It's anyone's guess when that release will happen. The coronavirus still leaving its mark, so it's difficult to tell when the dust will settle. "Black Widow" is waiting for the global box office to open back up, to be released. Marvel has always seen huge success at the overseas box offices, and Disney definitely wants to make the most from "Black Widow," so it will probably be some time before it arrives on the big screen.

'Black Widow' the latest Marvel project to fall victim to coronavirus

The MCU's Phase 4 slate continues to feel the wrath of the coronavirus. The coronavirus has forced the studio to shut down production on several projects including: "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," "WandaVision," "Loki," and "Shang-Chi." Both "Thor: Love and Thunder," and "Spider-Man 3" were set to begin filming this summer, but now it's unclear whether they can stick to that schedule.

The MCU has always focused on interconnectivity with their projects, and there's a reason behind when Movies and shows are released, now they will have to figure some of that out as they enter the post-Infinity Saga MCU.