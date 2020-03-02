Bellen Woodard doesn't just think “out-of-the-box” when it comes to inclusion, she creates her own box. A simple request from a classmate for a crayon sparked Bellen Woodard to begin a movement for change and inclusion, in her classroom and others across the country. “CBS This Morning” has showcased great minds from the arts, business, community activism, and politics in its “Thinking Outside the Box” series, but never before shined a light on someone as young as Bellen Woodard in her determination to make every person and every skin color on the spectrum represented and appreciated.

The Virginia fourth-grader described the plan and purpose in her “More Than Peach” initiative to bring inclusion and all colors to classrooms and children everywhere on the March 2 broadcast of “CBS This Morning. Children are fountains of big thoughts, and Bellen Woodard’s idea for broadening the range of skin colors is making a splash in some very big places. Her unique commitment is being noticed beyond TV Shows.

Not a real choice for Bellen Woodard

The driving purpose to develop a diverse offering of skin colors within a crayon box arose when Bellen Woodard was a third-grader, when “my friend asked for the skin color crayon.” The savvy and generous Bellen confesses that she “handed it over,” meaning the peach-colored crayon, but inside, she felt “kind of confused and then I was dis-included (her own words) because I knew I was different than everyone else.”

Bellen Woodard was the only African-American girl in her class last year, and when she related the experience to her mother, she wasn't satisfied with the simple answer.

It's obvious that the “More Than Peach” founder gets her sense of identity and surging determination from her mother, not to mention her exquisite natural hair, and she had a much more powerful response in mind.

Bellen Woodard stretches the hues of inclusion

Tosha Woodard told her daughter to follow the truth in responding to the request. “I was the one who said: “Easy fix, your skin color is brown, just hand them the brown crayon,” simplified the practical mom.

Bellen Woodard stopped her mom in midstream, insisting that “I'm going to ask what color they want because that could be any number of colors.”

The industrious student started by assembling her own kits of markers, pencils, crayons, and pads of paper, using money from some of her modeling of children's clothes. The hues range from cocoa to mahogany to rose, blush, and olive, with several in between.

Her sole intent in donating the “More Than Peach” kits, as she explained to “CBS This Morning,” was to assure that “kids know that they’re included,” and of course, to show that there is more than the peach crayon to denote skin color in the crayon box.

Tosha Woodard's pride flows from her words as she articulates that her daughter “embraces all of what is around her, all that is presented to her, and she has claimed her space.” Such richness of self-actualization is rare at any age and a very rare accomplishment for a nine-year-old. Bellen Woodard simply feels satisfied to have inspired others “to include everyone.”

Children have spearheaded big changes in the corporate world during recent months.

A girl’s letter to NBA star Steph Curry drove Under Armour to offer a full line for younger females on the basketball court. Another appeal resulted in female Army members being depicted in the familiar plastic favorite toys.

Some children use their pure talent to change the world, such as Jonah Larson's knitting wizardry. When compassion teams with ability, especially propelled by youthful spirit, the mix creates an unstoppable force for good.

Big significance for Bellen Woodard and her ‘More Than Peach’ kits of color

Bellen Woodard isn't backing and packing her “More Than Peach” kits on her own these days.

She now sees her initiative’s emblem on boxes at Office Depot and from Crayola. The corporate response has helped the socially-aware student to know how “important” her life has been in such a few years.

Bellen Woodard wants to see “More Than Peach” kits in every school and youth center “across the country.” The remarkable nine-year-old plans to continue her campaign while pursuing dreams of becoming an astronaut, an actress, and a scientist. If anyone can multitask on such a supercharged level, this girl can.

Gayle King, co-anchor of “CBS This Morning” recalled having a dilemma of conscience much like that of Bellen Woodard in her early school years, knowing that the flesh tone crayon was not her own.

The difference is that Woodard began a movement for inclusion from feeling “dis-included,” and that movement is taking her places.

In a few weeks, Bellen Woodard and “More Than Peach” will be included in the Virginia Museum of History and Culture, all because she cared enough to want every color of ethnicity, and every heritage, represented in a crayon box.