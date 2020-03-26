Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was never shy to come out in the open about his relationships. His present relationship with Alia Bhatt is also an open secret. As compared to his past relationships with actresses Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor took the time to acknowledge his relationship with Alia. However, once they did it there is no turning back.

A bare dare act

The Mumbai tabloids found a willing and saleable content and the couple were extensively photographed at several parties, events, and regular outings.

The couple were never troubled by the paparazzi and made no effort to escape them.

However, the last few days the cupid struck were not seen together and the grapevine was ripe with rumors that all is not well. Alia’s beau was also not present at her birthday bash and the tongues were wagging that the two have bid adieu to one another.

Everything is ok, says Alia Bhatt

However, Alia Bhatt shut all the speculation and took to Instagram to share a picture of her admiring the sunset. The picture was shot by none other than her celebrity beau Ranveer Kapoor.

She was soon followed by her baby sister Shaheen who took no time to start pulling her sister’s leg.

Shaheen also quipped about her future Jijaji and complained that he clicked bad pictures of the rest of them. It is a nice way to end speculation and also prove that the couple is still together and are doing well. Meanwhile, Desimartini reported that Ranbir was present at the birthday bash but kept himself away from the cameras.

The Instagram post came as a relief to the fans of the couple and they have showered their good wishes by the way of comments and likes. The actress broke the news of her love for Ranveer when she received the Best Actress trophy for “Raazi.” The actress had some loving words for Ranbir in her thank-you speech.

Marriage on the cards

The couple is also working in the epic fantasy flick “Brahamashtra” which is scheduled for a release in December 2020.

The flick also features Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Alia is also acting in projects from big houses like Sanjay Leela Bhansali's “Gangubai Kathiawadi”, Mahesh Bhatt's “Sadak 2” and SS.Rajamouli's “RRR”. Ranbir will be rubbing shoulders with senior actor Sanjay Dutt in Kiran Malhotra’s “Shamshera”.

There are reports that the couple will tie the knot by the end of this year. The Bhat and the Kapoor family have also approved the union and Alia has been seen on many occasions with Neetu Singh, her future mother-in-law. She also went to the US to see her ailing future father-in-law Rishi Kapoor's earlier.

There was a time when Kapoor Daughter in Laws had given up their career post marriage. However, Alia intends to continue with her career in films post marriage.