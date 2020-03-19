If there is one thing that Anfisa Arkhipchenko does well, it is how to make a splash on social media. The popular "90 Day Fiancé" cast member finally confirmed that she is in a new relationship. Anfisa finally revealed her new boyfriend on Instagram. After the incident, fans shown their support for Jorge on social media.

She is shown hugging him, with the sea in their background. Fans identified the man as someone named Leo Assaf.

Getting to know the new boyfriend of Anfisa Arkhipchenko

Rumors that Anfisa Arkhipchenko is dating another guy have been swirling for months.

Because of the new relationship, she has been asked repeatedly about her "90 Day Fiancé" co-star Jorge Nava. Fan site FraudedByTLC was the first to report about her new relationship. Some eagle-eyed fans saw Assaf and Arkhipchenko’s pictures together on social media even before she announced it. Right now, little information is known about Leo Assaf. However, He used to work as the manager of a gentleman’s club in Los Angeles.

Before the Instagram announcement, Arkhipchenko chose to ignore and stay quiet about the rumors.

But now, with the cat out of the bag, people are questioning whether Jorge Nava knows about it. We might know later this year when he is released from jail.

Anfisa takes on a successful modeling and social media career

Anfisa Arkhipchenko has proven to be among the "90 Day Fiancé" alums with the most diverse portfolios.

Not only is she a print model, but she also has a huge career on social media. Due to her beauty, several companies and brands have collaborated with her on modeling projects. To maintain her body, she also joins multiple fitness competitions throughout the year.

Right after appearing on the show, Arkhipchenko’s following on social media grew exponentially.

She is most popular on Instagram, where more than 600,000 accounts follow her. On the Instagram account, she gets up close and personal with her fans. She talks about her dreams and goals in life, including her plan to get into college at UC Irvine. This is also where she posts some of her modeling shots.

She is also quite popular on YouTube. She has a channel on the platform, where she mainly talks about fitness and dieting. She takes advantage of the huge viewership of her videos by promoting her services as a personal fitness trainer. She also has her own Twitter account, with more than 16,000 followers.

However, she is not as active there as with the other two social media platforms. However, she finds time to retweet compliments thrown her way. Recently, celebrities Mindy Kaling and Chrissy Teigen said that she is their favorite cast member on the franchise. Due to the relative success that Anfisa Arkhipchenko has achieved in her career, people are wondering what is next for her. People will have to wait and see for whatever the "90 Day Fiancé" star has in store.