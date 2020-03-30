The fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" has kept fans entertained during this trying period of the coronavirus pandemic. The TLC show has continued to enjoy good ratings as viewers tune in to follow the never-ending drama from the couple’s relationship. One couple that has left fans wanting more is Lisa and Usman. Meanwhile, after the latest episode, Twitter flooded with memes over Lisa and Usman's relationship.

Lisa and Usman's relationship on '90 Day Fiance'

Lisa, a 52-year-old American, flew to Nigeria to be with her 30-year-old boyfriend.

She has been living in a hotel during her stay in the country after being unimpressed with Usman’s house. The Nigerian shares a house with several other roommates, and Lisa chose to stay at a hotel after finding the house uncomfortable. Usman is also a hip-hop artist in Nigeria and goes by the stage name “sojaboy.” The 30-year-old has dreams of being a successful artist in his country and the United States, but his music career has caused some friction in his relationship.

Usman had composed a song about his American girlfriend but the couple clashed over his use of a model to shoot the music video.

Lisa objected to the use of another woman to shoot a music video dedicated to her and insisted that Usman edit the woman out of the video. One of Usman’s friends has accused Lisa of sabotaging his music career. While the American reality star has denied it, things got a little awkward for her on last Sunday’s episode. The couple attended the premiere of Usman’s new music video at a local club.

Some of his female fans asked for pictures with Usman, which made Lisa jealous.

She accused the ladies of acting like lovesick puppies and threatened to fight them if they did not leave her man alone. Her attitude led to the women labeling her as controlling, and they suggested that Usman was only with her for her money.

Fans divided over Usman and Lisa’s relationship

'90 Day Fiance" fans had varying opinions on social media, with some agreeing that Lisa was controlling, while others defended her, saying that Usman was only using her to get a green card.

The fans accused Usman of tolerating Lisa’s behavior because he is looking to secure a visa to the United States.

The Nigerian artist has made no secret of his desire to move to America and establish his music career. He has also said that he would like to have a child with Lisa, but fans are skeptical given Lisa’s advanced age. However, the couple has so far stuck together.

Usman even moved his girlfriend to a new hotel, and he plans to introduce her to his parents. The American was not impressed by the amenities at the hotel and has constantly lamented about the living conditions throughout her stay in Nigeria. Fans are now looking forward to the next episode to see how Lisa gets along with Usman’s parents.