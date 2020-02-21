It looks like there is a good chance that Evan Pryor will commit to the Ohio State Buckeyes. He is set to have another visit to the Columbus campus soon. According to the running back himself, he plans on making his return to Columbus University in March. He said that the Buckeyes are pushing for him to make another visit on the campus, which means he is a high-priority 2021 recruit for the football program. In January, Pryor did visits to the University of Georgia and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as well.

He is also set to stop by again at the home university of the North Carolina Tar Heels in March, reports Lettermen Row.

Buckeyes and the Tar Heels

The second North Carolina visit indicates that his last two choices could be the Buckeyes and the Tar Heels. He plans on making his official announcement in April. Offensive guard Jager Burton will also visit the campus next month. Since he is scheduled to attend a Rivals Camp Series in Columbus, he will be stopping by the university to watch an Ohio State spring practice.

Burton has constant communication with the team in Columbus. As the no. 1 junior prospect in his home state of Kentucky and as the no. 6 guard, nationally, he could be a major boost to Ohio State recruitment.

Sources also say that Garrett Dellinger and Rocco Spindler are in talks to make visits to the Ohio State campus. Both potential offensive recruits from Michigan’s Clarkston High School, the two will most likely be in the campus on separate dates in May or June.

The Buckeyes’ biggest competitions for the two offensive tackles are the Michigan Wolverines and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. If they decide that they want to play somewhere near their home, there is a good chance that they will not go for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State confirms details for 2020 spring game

On the other hand, the Ohio State Buckeyes announced several details with regards to their 2020 spring game.

It is a particularly exciting time for head coach Ryan Day as it is his second spring game as leader of the training staff. Ohio State has among the most-attended spring game showcases in the country, attracting 100,189 people in 2016.

The football spring game will serve as the high point of the football program’s spring practice sessions. After the spring showcase, the team will then have a long break. They will resume preparations for the upcoming season in the summer. With the spring practices set to start on Monday, March 2, the team will have a little more than a month for the pre-break sessions.

The Ohio State football spring game will begin at 12 PM on Saturday, April 11. Let us know what you think about Evan Pryor, put your comment in the comment section. Stay tuned for more news and updates on college football.