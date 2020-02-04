Disney and Lucasfilm have finally closed the book on the "Skywalker Saga," with "Rise of the Skywalker" in theaters now. The Skywalker Saga boasted the first female heroine in a live-action "Star Wars" film, but may not have done enough when it comes to diversity behind the camera. Disney has faced harsh criticism for not employing diversity behind the camera.

The harsh truth for Lucasfilm is that all their directors have been males. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy spoke about the possibility of female directors taking on "Star Wars," projects.

Kennedy previously said to Variety that a female director would have to prove their case, and then would be brought on board when the time is right.

Kathleen Kennedy receives high honor from BAFTA

Kathleen Kennedy was just awarded the BAFTA Fellowship, the highest honor given by BAFTA. After receiving the honor, Kennedy was asked about the future of female directors for "Star Wars," projects. Kennedy said they are already employing female directors, highlighting "The Mandalorian," and the upcoming Obi-Wan series for Disney Plus [VIDEO].

Kathleen Kennedy told the BBC that they just brought in Deborah Chow to direct the Obi-Wan series.

Three episodes of the Disney Plus series "The Mandalorian," were directed by females. Two were directed by Deborah Chow and a third was directed by Bryce Dallas Howard, making it her directorial debut. Chow was just brought on board to take over the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, while the show has been plagued by delays.

The BBC was not really asking about Disney Plus, but Kathleen Kennedy eventually said that she will have female directors direct future "Star Wars" projects.

No time frame for a female director

While Kennedy says Lucasfilm will bring on female directors, there's no specific time frame for that, because the future of "Star Wars" on the big screen is still murky. Currently, there are three Movies on Lucasfilm's schedule, coming out every other year starting in 2022.

"Game of Thrones," directors David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have left the first scheduled project, leaving the door open for a female director to take over.

Meanwhile, Rian Johnson is still set to develop a new "Star Wars" trilogy but is waiting for Lucasfilm's approval. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has been tapped to direct a "Star Wars" film somewhere down the road, but there's not much known about that project at this time. Lucasfilm and Victoria Mahoney made history in 2019 by becoming the first black female to direct any "Star Wars" film. Mahoney was second unit director on "The Rise of Skywalker." It will take time before fans see if Kennedy was telling the truth, but what she has done with Disney Plus shows is definitely a step forward, many people agree.