Jenelle Evans and David Eason are being slammed by followers on social media after David posted a photo of the couple's 3-year-old daughter Ensley at the couple's North Carolina home. Ensley is seen in the photo happily feeding a baby goat with a bottle.

David captioned the sweet photo: "Getting dirty makes this girl happy! It makes me so happy just to see her beautiful smiling face."

David and Jenelle can't quit each other

Although Ensley is seen looking happy and somewhat dirty while enjoying her time outdoors.

The issue of the child's messiness is not what caught the most attention from followers. What irritated commenters most was the fact that Ensley is seen in the photo with the top of a diaper/pull up peeking over the top of her jeans.

Relationship addiction, Jenelle Evans and David Eason enable each other

Fans began criticizing Jenelle and David's parenting voicing their opinions on their lack of potty training skills. The potty training issue was not the only harsh comments that were left on David's Instagram.

Digs about having pets and the alleged reunion between Eason and Jenelle were hot topics.

Jenelle Evans angry she has no privacy

As previously reported, rumors have been circulating that Jenelle Evans and David Eason are back together. The rumors kicked into high gear over the past few weeks following the news that Jenelle had voluntarily dropped the protection order against David. The couple was spotted out together in Nashville a few days later.

It has since been reported that Jenelle and David are allegedly back together and are dedicated to making their marriage work. However, according to E! Jenelle continues to deny that she and troubled husband David Eason have reunited.

E! reports Jenelle spoke out stating that she is "sick" of all the constant speculation regarding her relationship with David. Evans also added that she was equally tired of their "lack of privacy also."

No matter how many times Jenelle Evans denies that she has reunited with her former estranged husband David Eason the alleged evidence stating otherwise continues to pile up.

When asked if she and David were back together Jenelle responded, "Nope, not right now."

Jenelle Evans' denial comes as no surprise to those who have been following her life both on and off of "Teen Mom 2." It also comes as no surprise that most have a hard time believing Jenelle is telling the truth considering her and David's history together and the amount of times Jenelle has said one thing only to deny, or make excuses the next.

At this point, it is clear Jenelle Evans and David Eason are going to do what they will when it comes to their troubled relationship, whether it is good, bad, right, or wrong.

We can only hope if they are back together that for the sake of the children that things work out this time around.