Anfisa Arkhipchenko is receiving backlash on social media after people accuse her of cheating on husband and "90 Day Fiancé" co-star Jorge Nava. A few of the reality show’s fans hit the Russian-born model for allegedly cheating on Nava. Some fans said that they were not surprised about the news because they felt that she was always more interested in Nava’s money. Most of them wondered if Nava knew about the rumors, reports The Sun. They were also curious about the state of the couple’s relationship.

It can be recalled that Nava was confident that Arkhipchenko will not leave him even if he is in prison. It seemed he was hoping that the status of their relationship could improve by the time he gets released from prison this year.

Is Anfisa already with someone else?

The accusation that she is already with someone else has been following Anfisa Arkhipchenko for months now. She was pictured hanging out with another man this year. According to Instagram fan account Frauded By TLC, Arkhipchenko hung out with a man named Leo Assaf.

Attaching a photo of the "90 Day Fiancé" with a bald man, it is said that he used to have a management role in a gentleman’s club in Los Angeles. Rumors say that the two have been a couple for more than a few weeks now. However, the Russia-born reality show star has chosen to stay quiet about her personal life. Right now, there is no confirmation that Arkhipchenko is already in a relationship with Assaf or any other person.

There is also no indication yet that Arkhipchenko wants to divorce Nava. If she is, she might have to wait for his release from jail to get the ball rolling.

How are Anfisa Arkhipchenko and Jorge Nava after '90 Day Fiancé?'

Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkhipchenko are among the most controversial couples to have ever graced the "90 Day Fiancé" franchise. It can be recalled that Arizona authorities jailed Nava after they saw 300 pounds of marijuana in his car.

Because of that, he got hit with felony charges. He will serve two and a half years in prison. A recent photo of Nava in jail got circulated and fans got shocked about the drastic change in his appearance. He looks much thinner now and people were worried about how he is being treated behind bars.

On the other hand, his wife is busy trying to get her life together. While waiting for Nava’s release, Arkhipchenko participates in bodybuilding and fitness competitions. She also tries to give her fans diet and modeling advice. Last year, she shared on her YouTube channel that she plans to enter a university program soon.

She hopes to attend the University of California Irvine after she finishes community college. All the social media abuse she received also inspired Arkhipchenko to be quieter online. She confessed that she may not be well-equipped to handle the pressures that come with fame.