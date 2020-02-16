Fans of "90 Day Fiancé" are looking forward to the most interesting episodes of the show, the "Tell All" episodes. Couples from the seventh season of the popular TLC program will reveal their plans and reflect on their favorite moments of the season. The second part of the Tell All episode will air this Sunday. In a sneak preview, one couple revealed that they were struggling with an important life decision, reports EOnline.

Tania Maduro and Sygin Colchester on '90 Day Fiance'

Tania Maduro and Sygin Colchester provided fans with some dramatic moments during the season.

Sygin moved to the United States from South Africa to be with his girlfriend. The couple’s most memorable moments happened when Tania traveled to Costa Rica for a 30-day workshop on herbal medicine. Their relationship appeared strained during the time they spent apart. Fans were also not happy with Tania’s decision to leave her South African boyfriend in the United States. Sygin felt abandoned by his girlfriend and he had to live with her mother in Connecticut. The terms of his K-1 visa prevented him from leaving the country during the first 90 days of his visit.

When Tania returned, she had a huge fight with her boyfriend on their way home from the airport.

Despite their often-turbulent relationship, the couple got married during the season. However, the two now have a tough decision to make regarding their future. In the trailer for this week’s Tell All episode, Sygin and Tania said they were yet to decide when to have their first baby. Tania has made it clear that she wants to have a child with her husband as soon as possible while Sygin is in no hurry to be a father.

Their different personalities and opinions on parenthood could prove problematic for the couple. In the advertised trailer, Sygin having a baby was an irreversible decision and he would not rush into parenthood. He admitted that he has gotten into fights with Tania regarding his point of view.

The relationship

The South African reality star says he doesn’t know when he will be ready to make the decision.

He added that they had been avoiding the topic since it could lead to some uncomfortable decisions.“We're kind of skipping around the fact that we don't talk about it too much because it's like, do we split if I don't want kids?” In the preview, Tania seemed uncomfortable and a little bit irritated by Sygin’s revelations. There has been some speculation that the couple could return for a second season. The two were spotted with a filming crew in Cape Town, South Africa which led some fans to suggest that they could be back for the next season of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way." Let us know what you think about the couple, put your comment in the comment section.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiance."