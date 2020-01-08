Ohio State Buckeyes' coach Ryan Day seems to be still heartbroken over the Clemson Tigers defeating his team in the recently concluded 2019 Fiesta Bowl. Seeing how a Fiesta Bowl win was within their reach, it is understandable for Day to feel upset about the loss. If they won the game, they would have advanced to the national championships, where they would have faced the LSU Tigers. There is also a dominant feeling among Buckeye fans that the game should have gone their way. For them, there are two questionable referee calls during the game that Buckeye Nation is especially frustrated about.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day prepares for National Signing Day

With the National Signing Day coming, the Ohio State Buckeyes and Ryan Day are busy getting ready for one of college football’s most important off-season dates. One of the biggest challenges that Day has to figure out within the next few weeks is the vacancy in his coaching staff’s defensive coordinator slot. Last month, Jeff Hafley announced that he will end his stint as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator to become Boston College’s head coach.

Hafley was instrumental in radically improving the Buckeyes’ defense within a year.

Ohio State HC Ryan Day doesn’t blame the controversial replays for his team’s loss to Clemson.



But he was not happy about those decisions, either. #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/awmDB2YYbX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 29, 2019

Day is also currently chasing after safety Cameron Martinez and running back Jahmyr Gibbs. However, Ohio State has tough competition in getting to sign these high school footballers.

Day welcomes Ohio State early enrollees

Ohio State recently had Ryan Day welcome the university’s early enrollees. With most of the early enrollees already on campus, Day was tasked to meet up with 14 midyear arrivals at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Six of the new Buckeyes were part of the All-American Bowl on Saturday.

Another three were also part of last week’s Under Armour All-American Game.

In a video posted on Twitter, Day warned the new Buckeyes that people expect a lot from them. He reminded them that they are lucky to be chosen for the team. He also told them to enjoy the campus during their stay by soaking in the university culture.

Corey Dennis to quarterback coach

In other news, Ohio State confirms Corey Dennis has now been promoted to quarterback coach for the next season. Dennis, who served as the Buckeyes’ senior quality control coach before his promotion, has been in the team’s coaching staff for five years. It is expected that Ohio State will formally announce the hiring decision this week.

The 27-year old Dennis had a direct hand in training receivers, passers, and quarterbacks in the team.

He is credited for helping Dwayne Haskins Jr. achieve his impressive 2018 record in the Big 10 conference. Stay tuned for more updates.