Last week, troubling news began to surface about the anticipated disney+ series based on the character of Obi-Wan Kenobi. The series is expected to have Ewan McGregor reprise his role from the "beloved" "Star Wars" prequels, for a story set a decade after the events of "Revenge of the Sith." Rumors suggested that the show had been put on hold, those rumors were believed to be false, but now that does not appear to be the case.

The possibility of an Obi-Wan Kenobi television series has been met with joy and excitement from "Star Wars" fans, many who point to Ewan McGregor's portrayal as the legendary Jedi to be among the best parts of the prequel trilogy.

Previous reports suggested that the project began as a standalone film like "Solo." Other wild rumors suggested that the new Disney Plus series would bring Jar Jar Binks back to the "Star Wars" universe. The Obi-Wan Kenobi series has been met with much anticipation from fans and critics since it was announced.

Kathleen Kennedy putting Obi-Wan Kenobi series on hold

Collider has reported that the crew of the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus series has been sent home and was told that the show was indefinitely on hold.

One reason for the hold is that Lucasfilm's president Kathleen Kennedy was not happy with the scripts, and is now focused on reworking them. This is the first official confirmation that something was amiss on the set of the "Star Wars" spin-off.

Problems with scripts and directors have become routine for "Star Wars" fans, as changes plagued "Solo" and the recently released "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." If there are concerns that need to be addressed and fixed, better to do it now instead of on the actual shoots.

While fans are unhappy with a delay, it's hopeful that we may see a finished product that could match that of "The Mandalorian," in quality and entertainment value.

Lucasfilm treading lightly when it comes to future 'Star Wars' projects

Reworking of the scripts is expected to take place over the summer, but that timeframe could change. News of the delay comes on the heel of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," not receiving much love and becoming the lowest-grossing film of the new trilogy, despite breaking the $1 billion mark at the box office.

Lucasfilm is not saying much about its future film plans, other than a Kevin Feige directed film, a Rian Johnson trilogy and a possible Taika Waiti "Star Wars" project. Lucasfilm and Jon Favreau have already started production on "The Mandalorian," season 2. There is great potential in the planned Obi-Wan series. We will have to wait and see how long it will be before we actually see the first episode.