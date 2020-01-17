Even though millions watched the Monday winter premiere of “The Good Doctor” this week, according to the reported rating numbers from Deadline on January 14, the medical drama couldn’t compete with the Tigers. Faithful fans assured that “The Good Doctor” was still the most-watched and highest-rated scripted show in its return from hiatus with the powerful episode, “Fractured.” However, the saga of the autistic savant surgeon and his fellow residents at San Jose St. Bonaventure still took a million-viewer hit.

It seems even someone as superlatively gifted and kindhearted as Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) can't compete against two teams of twelve guys tossing an oval pointed pigskin ball. The College Football Playoff Championship between the LSU Tigers and the Clemson Tigers took the title for ratings, not surprisingly. LSU quarterback, Joe Burrow, didn't win the Heisman Trophy for no reason, and his field management and rocket arm led to one of the most immaculate sports victories ever.

The faithful following for “The Good Doctor” was on pins and needles for a very different decision, and Dr.

Murphy weighed in on the side of honesty, even though it hurt. His choice is made, but for fans, love can still bring beautiful romance for several favorite characters.

Carly hears the three little words from ‘The Good Doctor’

A passing glance on social media is bound to send half of the legion who follow the lives of the residents and stellar staff characterized in “The Good Doctor” into dismay. The split is still stinging for those pulling for Lea (Paige Spara) and those in the corner of stalwart Dr.

Carly Lever (Jasika Nicole). Shaun confirmed that Carly was the one who made his heart race faster with the words, “I love you.”

The choice didn't come easy, and Shaun stands ready to leave his living situation with Lea for the sake of keeping his new lady. This budding love is already leading to sacrifice-- another lesson in growth for the resident who resists change as part of his being,

Fans craving romance want to see more winter to spring flings on “The Good Doctor,” according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet on January 16.

They want hugs and kisses, and it's fine if the feeling doesn't last forever.

Girl power passion on ‘The Good Doctor’

Dr. Morgan Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) and Dr. Claire Brown (Antonia Thomas) have been enemies, competitors, colleagues, associates, and adversaries through the previous two seasons on David Shore’s deftly-crafted production. Through Claire's painful spiral amid the loss of her mother, however, Morgan proved that she cared about Claire as more than just a career asset.

Dr. Reznick was the one who displayed truth and sensitivity in witnessing Claire sink, warning her that “you will be this” if Brown didn't make a change. The scene of Claire and Morgan's resting heads during their subway ride will forever be treasured by fans.

Now that Claire is opening herself up to treatment and her scars from PTSD, some fans feel that “The Good Doctor” could do with a fling or just a flirty spin between the two devoted doctors.

One fan expressed hopeful satisfaction in simply seeing “a kiss when they’re tipsy,” but let’s not see Dr. Brown with any hard liquor anytime soon.

The superstar surgeon and somebody on ‘The Good Doctor’

Sadly, Christina Chang, who portrays Dr. Audrey Lim on “The Good Doctor,” recently revealed that her character and that of Dr. Neil Melendez, played by Nicholas Gonzalez, would not be reunited in the current Season 3. The feelings are still there, but Chang relates that Lim is striving to be “a little more professional” for the prestigious hospital.

The brilliant Dr. Melendez befriended Claire after the blow from a betrayed wife, and perhaps lit the spark for Dr.

Brown's turn around to good health. He promoted her efforts in making the gym part of her routine. There is a contingent of loyalists clamoring for Claire and Neil to be the next big thing, but it would be more surprising to see Morgan make her move on the available surgeon.

Of course, the sweet and conventional can be nice, too. Dr, Park (Will Yun Lee) hasn't been seen with his ex-wife or son in the flesh since Season 2. A reunited family is one of the trademarks on “The Good Doctor” and healing happens in many ways.