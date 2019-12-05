Warner Bros. has announced that the first "Wonder Woman 1984" trailer will drop Sunday during the 2019 Comic-Con Experience in Brazil. While Gal Gadot made her debut in "Batman V Superman," she didn't secure a solo film until "Wonder Woman." The film directed by Patty Jenkins was a massive hit for the DC Extended Universe and earned positive reviews and was a box office hit.

The sequel was confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con last year. It was originally scheduled to be released in November 2019 but was pushed back until June 2020.

Fans have only been treated with small teases. Jenkins has dropped several images from the production of several key characters including Chris Pine's Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig's Cheetah, and of course Wonder Woman. Jenkins previously released the first poster for the upcoming sequel.

Gal Gadot to take center stage at CCXP

Fandom broke the news sharing photos of a "Wonder Woman 1984" mailer for its appearance at the upcoming CCXP. The mailer included a message from Gadot saying "please join Patty Jenkins and me in Brazil on Twitter this Sunday to watch the trailer live." This news confirms that the trailer will debut during the panel on Sunday, and is expected to be made available online soon after.

Footage has previously been screened at various events prior to the trailer release, but fans will get their first glimpse at the upcoming sequel this weekend. Along with the trailer, there will be a panel with both Jenkins and Gadot offering, even more, teases of what fans can expect. The biggest question fans have, is how Pine will return as Steve Trevor.

Patty Jenkins has been working on "Wonder Woman 1984" since 2018 [VIDEO]. A surprise release date switch allows Jenkins time to craft the storyline and make sure everything is just right. When it comes to the year 1984, Patty Jenkins has been mum but says it ties into the history of that time.

Sequel features the return of Steve Trevor

In the original "Wonder Woman," Steve Trevor gave up his life at the end of the film. Hopefully, the panel or trailer will offer more insight into how Pine will return, since all Jenkins, Gadot, and Pine have been silent on what Steve Trevor's return means. While the "Wonder Woman 1984" trailer will probably not answer all the questions fans have, it will at least hype fans up for the film's upcoming release.

The June 2020 release means the film will hit theaters three years after the release of "Wonder Woman," which is a longer wait than what fans were expecting.

While this keeps fans from getting burned out on the character, it also increases expectations. Fans now are hoping "Wonder Woman 1984" lives up to the hype.