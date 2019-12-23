During the weekend, Kourtney Kardashian shared a video on her Instagram story when she visited Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, Dr. Jason Diamond, for a "blood facial," which is also known as "Vampire facials" that Kim got during an episode of Kim and Kourtney in 2013.

The Procedure that is used for the "blood facial" uses your blood and a micro-needling technique using the Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) to revitalize the skin. It is a painful experience also for Kim, who had experienced it. So when she found out that a Doctor in Alabama used her picture to promote it without her permission, she fields a lawsuit.

Kim sue's Runel

According to People.com, Documents were found from people under the United States District Court for the Central District of California. She fields the suit against Charles Runels and his practice, the Cellular Medicine. The lawsuit stated that Kim is suing him for the Infringement of registered Mark, false association, copyright infringement of registered mark, violation of publicity, and California common trademark.

It also stated that Runel used Kim pictures on his website and even his LinkedIn profile for promotions.

Kim Kardashian also said that she tried to contact him to stop using her name and images, but he declined and asked her to pay him for using the vampire facial on her E reality show.

The Lawsuit reads that he did not have Kim's permission for the promotion of his services, and Kim has never granted permission. They also read that

“Ms. Kardashian’s actual endorsement for a nationwide campaign such as this would command a fee well into eight figures (assuming she would even agree to do such a campaign, which she most assuredly would not).”

Kim published a blog post last year that explaining why she regrets getting a vampire facial done, but Kourtney still loves the treatment.

She said in her blog that the procedure is painful, and she was not supposed to use a painkiller or a numbing cream since she just found out that she was pregnant.

She also wrote that she couldn't tell anyone about her pregnancy, but she said Jonathan (Cheban). The blood facial treatment makes the skin feel smooth; she acknowledged the benefits.

What is the blood facial about?

The blood facial is a popular way used to make the skin smooth. It includes an initial blood draw. The blood is run through a centrifuge that is used to isolate the Platelet, and you will receive micro-needling or microdermabrasion before the PRP is slathered across your face. It takes about a day or two for you to recover from the surgery. It cost around $1000 to $3000; it depends on your provider. Multiple treatments are needed for the best result, and the procedure is recommended not to be done more than one time a month.