Whether you are a fan of Hannah Brown or not, you cannot deny that her presence has been inescapable this year. The Alabama native was practically an unknown at the start of 2019. That changed pretty fast as she became a part of three popular reality shows within 12 months.

Hannah Brown becomes 'Dancing With the Stars' winner

Brown had a pretty stellar reputation before her multiple stints in various reality shows. She received a degree from the University of Alabama, where she finished magna cum laude.

After college, she was an interior designer in the city of Northport for a time

She is also known for her multiple forays into the pageant world. She failed to win in the Miss Alabama pageant in 2013 and 2017. But she roared back into the runway in 2018, eventually getting the crown. After that, she represented her state in the Miss USA pageant, but she did not place. Perhaps the cherry on top of Brown's fantastic year is the fact that she took home the mirrorball trophy of "Dancing With the Stars" season 28.

Brown on 'The Bachelor' and 'The Bachelorette'

Before participating in “Dancing With The Stars,” Brown was not exactly lucky in the romantic department.

She participated in the 23rd season of “The Bachelor,” where she sought out to date former football star Colton Underwood. However, she was unsuccessful in her bid, placing seventh overall.

A few months after, she became the surprise pick to lead the 15th season of “The Bachelorette.” The choice caused a lot of chatter because it was the first time that a former “The Bachelor” contestant who did not place in the top four got the gig in the female-centric spinoff.

The entire season passed by, and Jed Wyatt was chosen as the winner of the show. But upon getting reports that Wyatt is still in a relationship with someone from his hometown, Brown broke it off with him. She then asked runner-up Tyler Cameron out, but it seemed their partnership did not prosper. According to EOnline, Brown will be heading back for an appearance on the next season of “The Bachelor.” It seems that she will only be there for a guest stint. Stay tuned for more news and updates.

Alan Bersten on dating Hannah

With her dance partner Alan Bersten, Brown bested former American Idol runner-up Lauren Alaina, ex-Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke, and actor Kel Mitchell.

Brown and Bersten performed three great numbers to Taylor Swift's "Lover," Gwen Stefani's "Hollaback Girl," and Alicia Keys' "Girl on Fire."

Despite stumbling multiple times in the season, Bersten and Brown were able to last long in the competition because of their chemistry. In fact, they have been subjected to rumors that they are together. The two, of course, have not responded to the gossip. On dating rumors, Bersten said, “Hannah and I built such an amazing relationship during these 11, 12 weeks that it’s nice to look back and reflect on how amazing this experience has been and what a friend I made in Hannah,” reports People.