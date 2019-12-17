It looks like fans have another good season of “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” ahead of them. It has just been revealed that a same-sex couple will be featured on the show for the first time. There are a lot of exciting things to look forward to in the new season.

Couple's list of '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'

The team’s production crew successfully booked Stephanie for the show. The 29-year-old New Yorker, who works as a social media influencer, will be featured with her online girlfriend, the 24-year-old Erika.

The latter, a photographer from Australia, began admiring Stephanie as a fan. After chatting for weeks, they progressed to an online relationship.

In true “90 Day Fiancé” fashion, however, the two will be facing a lot of relationship struggles. Stephanie has yet to come out to her parents. She also suffers from a rare bone marrow disorder that would make flying to Australia difficult. For her to be able to meet up with Erika, she would have to get clearance, and the needed medication, from her doctors.

It is the first time that a same-sex couple has been featured, in the history of the franchise, reports Entertainment Tonight. Earlier this year, fan clamor for an LGBT couple became louder. TLC Senior Vice President for Production and Development Alon Orstein even teased that the producers already had eyes on potential couples.

Darcey’s returns in Season 4 of '90 Day Fiance:Before the 90 Days’

Meanwhile, a fan-favorite became part of the show’s new season once again as Darcey returns. Darcey, who made a major splash among fans in the last season, is still facing issues with her relationship with British boyfriend Tom.

In one of the teasers for the new season, she is shown being distrustful of Tom.

The 45-year old Connecticuter had a bitter breakup with the 39-year old Brit in the last season finale. The next season will show how the couple will attempt to navigate their relationship through their respective issues.

Other couples in '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' season 4

Apart from the aforementioned news, the other couples on the show also seem to have compelling stories.

There are five other couples featured in the show’s next season, like Lisa from Pennsylvania and Usman from Nigeria.

Usman is a famous celebrity in Nigeria and his fame can be a challenge for the couple.

Seattle’s Avery and Australia’s Ash, on the other hand, met up through Instagram. They fell in love quickly but Ash’s career as a relationship coach may prove to be a stumbling block for the couple.

The fourth season of “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” will start airing on Sunday, February 23. In the meantime, viewers can enjoy the franchise’s mothership show, which airs every Sunday on TLC. Let us know what you think about the new season, put your comment in the comment section.

