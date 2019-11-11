Amazon brings back their alternate history drama as fans dive into the parallel universe of "The Man in the High Castle" for its fourth and final season. It has been a little over a year since the thrilling third season and we have the trailer, cast, plot and release date for Season 4 of "High Castle." Could Joe Blake return? Juliana Crane’s venture into the parallel universe could shake things up.

When does Season 4 start?

Amazon will release all 10 episodes of "High Castle" on November 15 in all its territories, including the UK, Australia, and the United States, for Prime subscribers. Early reviews for the upcoming season have been positive. Michael Ahr of Den of Geek says the final season could be the best one yet, praising the character development and alternate history plot. As with the previous three installments, Amazon Prime subscribers can binge-watch the final season on its release date.

Joel de la Fuente revealed that fans may get to see a more intimate side of Chief Inspector Takeshi Kido. Fuente plays the humorless head of the Kenpeitai.

New cast members shake-up the rebellion

The Black Communist Rebellion will introduce several new cast members to "The Man in the High Castle" and will bring a crucial element to the rebellion against Nazi occupation in the alternate history plot.

According to Deadline, Francis Turner portrays a new character, Bell Mallory who is “very loosely” inspired by activist Angela Davis. Clé Bennett ("Heroes Reborn") will portray Elijah, who is the husband of Mallory and David Harewood will play Equiano Hampton, who is the leader of the Black Communist Rebellion. According to a review of the first five episodes, Wyatt Price will have a more prominent role in the final season.

The main characters set to return include Rufus Sewell (John Smith), Jason O’Mara (Wyatt Price), Chelah Horsdal (Helen Smith) and Alexa Davalos as Juliana Crane.

What to expect in the final season

The final season of "High Castle" will begin where the third season left off with John Smith wounding Juliana Crane before she travels to the parallel universe. The action-packed final season of ‘The Man in the High Castle’ will conclude the alternate history plot with either the Nazi regime or the resistance standing victorious.

In the premiere episode, John Smith reunites with his family after his wife Helen Smith took their two children after being unable to cope after her son’s death. Viewers will find out if Reichsmarshall Smith can keep his family together as his own subordinates plot to take him down.

All 10 episodes of "The Man in the High Castle" will be released on November 15 on Amazon Prime.