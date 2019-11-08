Disney's CEO Bob Iger has announced that "star wars" films will be put on hold following the upcoming release of "The Rise of Skywalker," Screenrant reported. A slowdown had been discussed for quite a while after the underperformance of "Solo" and the mixed reaction to "The Last Jedi."

What seems like an "endless" supply of films is now coming to an end, with the hopes of boosting demand for the franchise sometime in the future.

Bob Iger said that Stars Wars will go into a hiatus for a few years. When Disney acquired Lucasfilm, the company revealed plans for a massive universe. Aside from the Skywalker Saga films, Disney wanted to launch its own franchise by creating spin-off solo films. This began with "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," which was a hit, but "Solo" received poor reviews and forced the creative team to consider a new approach.

'The Rise of Skywalker' to become much-needed box office hit

"The Rise of Skywalker," is set to become a major box office hit, and pre-sale tickets are already breaking records. While Bob Iger confirmed the hiatus, he did not mention how long the break will last or how this impacts the release dates for already planned Star Wars films. However, he did mention that there will be work on the TV front via Disney Plus.

Disney will be releasing its first live-action Star Wars series, "Mandalorian" [VIDEO] on their brand new Disney Plus streaming platform. Critics have already praised the series, and Disney has already ordered a second season. Disney is already working on a "Rogue One," prequel that will bring back Diego Luno, who plays Cassian Andor. For the near future, fans will be getting their fix through television shows with their subscription to Disney Plus.

Disney going all-in on streaming shows

While fans may not have films to look forward to, Disney is definitely going all-in on Star Wars television shows. Bob Iger's announcement comes after the planned trilogy from the "Game of Thrones" creative team was canceled. Bob Iger also shared that he sees Star Wars and Marvel as more than just film franchises, and use them in other ways.

It seems like Iger and Disney want to take a step back and reevaluate how it approaches future projects.

They will now rely on the canon's established characters for the upcoming live-action shows. "The Mandalorian," is set to introduce a whole new group of heroes and villains, while set in the Skywalker saga's timeline, filling in some of the cracks while creating its own story.

Bob Iger's decision reverses course from the company's original plan for a new movie every year until the end of days. However, "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," is set to open in theaters Dec.

20.