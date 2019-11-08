Director Todd Phillips' Oscar campaign for his hit film 'Joker' includes a push for best picture, director and actor. The controversial film has seen massive success at the box office, and as Oscar season begins to heat up, it's considered a strong favorite. It first won an award at the Venice Film Festival.

"Joker" showed critics and fans it's not just another comic book movie. The film won the festival's Golden Lion award, which has been awarded to other top films en route to Oscar glory, including "The Shape of Water." As "Joker" headed for theaters, controversy continued to bog it down.

Many theaters across the country were concerned that the film could incite mass shootings, like the one that happened in Colorado during the midnight screening of "The Dark Knight," in 2012.

'Joker' cast denies film could incite violence

During a press tour, Joaquin Phoenix, walked out of an interview after he was asked if he believed the film might end up inspiring the kind of people it's about. Despite all the critics and media, "Joker" has continued to persevere at the box office.

Warner Bros. has introduced Joker's For Your Consideration oscar push on its website. The film is being considered for all categories including best picture, director and actor. "Joker" will now undergo the tedious process of winning over Oscar voters. CBR has reported that studios like Warner Bros. spend between $3 million to $10 million to lobby Oscar voters. One of the advantages going for it is its constant buzz, both positive and negative, which does not fall on deaf ears when it comes to those who vote for Hollywood's biggest awards.

'Joker' needs to be considered for its worth and not its controversies

"Joker" may not be successful in bringing home awards such as best picture, director and actor. On the other side of the argument, are those who feel the film glorifies the dark view of society and humanity. While the controversies may have died down, but they could still pose some problems. If the Academy hands "Joker' an award for best picture or director, they could be seen as siding with a film that is believed to encourage anti-social behavior.

The bottom line though is "Joker" should be considered for its worth as a film and not some impact it could have on the public.

Phoenix takes on a physically transformative role. Phoenix ended up losing more than 50 pounds to play Gotham's darkest villain and Todd Phillips shoots the actor in a way so you won't forget it. The best-actor Oscar tends to be awarded to a performance that is physically demanding, think back to Leonardo DiCaprio in "The Revenant." Phoenix makes the case through his performance on "Joker."