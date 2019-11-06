"The Eternals" is to be one of Marvel Studios' first released after the polarizing events of "Endgame". Currently, it's scheduled for a November 2020 theatrical release.

A star-studded ensemble cast has been assembled for the project. Production has reportedly been underway since July. But it recently came to a halt after a frightening discovery was made.

Cast and crew were evacuated

Work was underway on the movie recently and had to be stopped.

An explosive was discovered at the set. The cast members and crew that were present were evacuated. Experts were brought in to deal with the situation.

CinemaBlend reports that Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden were among the evacuees. It hasn't been announced how many people were present at the time. But, the experts apparently dealt with the problem without any major issues. No injuries have been reported.

According to MovieWeb, despite it being terrifying, the incident seems to be accidental. Instead, it's thought that the device was left behind from World War II. "The Eternals" is currently shooting on Fuerteventura, one of the Canary Islands. The Germans kept a base on the island during the Second World War that was eventually abandoned. It's believed that the base is the source of the device.

"The Eternals" has also apparently been shooting other countries.

Sites include the famed Pinewood Studios in England and in the United States in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlanta has become a regular stop for Marvel, as well as other major franchises.

The movie is directed by Chloe Zhao

Currently, "The Eternals" is slated to be the second part of Marvel's 'Phase Four'. The first is set to be "Black Widow", released in the summer of 2020. Other Phase Four installments include sequels centering on Doctor Strange, Spider-Man and Thor.

A Shang-Chi movie is also among them. A sequel centering on Black Panther is also in the works. But it's not clear if it would be part of Phase Four or not.

According to Marvel lore, the Eternals are a humanoid race created by aliens. Their villainous counterparts are known as the Deviants. Reportedly, the movie adaptation is to include the Deviants. The Eternals, in turn, set out to protect humanity from them.

The movie has gotten added hype for its cast. In a twist, it's reuniting "Game of Thrones" co-stars Richard Madden and Kit Harington. Madden is playing Ikaris, one of the Eternals. Harington is portraying Dane Whitman. Whitman is a superhero known as Black Knight. Other cast members include Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek and Gemma Chan.

Chan previously played a character of a different name in "Captain Marvel".

It hasn't been announced if there's supposed to be a major connection between Chan's roles in the two Movies.