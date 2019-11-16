"90 Days Fiance's" Deavan Clegg experienced negative side effects from cosmetic procedures after going for lip injections without doing enough research. On Wednesday, through her Instagram account, she confirmed how bad a corrective cosmetic procedure left her lip on the verge of “dying.” She shared photos of her not only swollen but also bruised lips moments after receiving lip injections while in Korea.

"The Other Way" star was quick to admit that she had not done enough research before having the cosmetic procedure, reports People. She even revealed to her fans that the lip injections she received had not been tested. The aftermath of what was meant to be a corrective lip process left her with swollen, damaged, and dying lips.

Deavan Clegg rallying call to cosmetic procedure lovers

She urged ladies to take care when it comes to getting lip fillers.

saying, "Please ladies do research it’s okay to get lip fillers and feel beautiful. But please do research and find a doctor who specializes in it." Clegg was paying dearly for her ignorance and did not want to imagine any other person having to endure similar suffering.

Larissa Lima helps Deavan Clegg

While visiting Las Vegas, her fellow cast member Larissa Lima advised her to visit Heather Rohrer to get it fixed.

The corrective cosmetic procedure went well, prompting her to thank Larissa Lima on Instagram. She was quick to show appreciation to Heather Rohrer Center for Aesthetic Medicine & Human Performance, thanking them for coming through in the time of need.

According to People, Deavan wrote on her Instagram post, “I want to thank @larissalimareal for recommending Heather. Heather saved my lip from dying and I am so happy thank you so much @aestheticmedicine_lv for saving my lip."

Who are Deavan Clegg’s children?

Recently, she shared a selfie with her friend.

The swelling on her lips had already disappeared but fans could not ignore the red lipstick she wore. The mother-of-two seemed to be having a great time judging by her caption, “Having a great time in Vegas with friends.”

Deavan Clegg has a 3-year-old daughter, Drascilla, who she gave birth to in her previous relationship. With Jihoon Lee, they have a son, Taeyang, who is currently seven months old.

Their son’s birth was aired on the "90 Day Fiancé" show. Last month, she took to Instagram and revealed the heartbreaking news about her miscarriage. She assured the public that together with her husband, they were focusing on getting past the unfortunate occurrence. Let us know what you think about the whole scenario, put your comment in the comment section. Stay tuned for more updates on the "90 Days Fiance".