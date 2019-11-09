Fans of "90 Day Fiancé" have been following up on Jorge and Anfisa Navas since the couple appeared on the fourth season of the show. The two got married on the show but had their difficulties during the memorable season. Jorge had not revealed his criminal convictions to his girlfriend before they tied the knot. The American star got into trouble in 2018 and had to spend time in prison due to marijuana possession.

Jorge Navas' relationship with Anfisa

Speaking with EOnline, Jorge has maintained that his relationship with Anfisa is still going strong. His girlfriend has not revealed much about the status of their relationship but still uses Jorge’s surname on her Instagram account. Upon his release, Jorge hopes he can start over again and learn from his mistakes. Despite some rumors of a possible breakup, the reality star has insisted that his union with Anfisa is doing "really well." He said, "I don't want to make the same mistake that I already did. I learned from all of the negativity.

Hopefully, I can turn it into something positive and make a greater change."

How Jorge Navas lost his weight in jail

According to Fox News, police discovered around 300 pounds of the drug in the trunk of his car. While recreational use of the drug was still illegal in the state, other states around the US have been legalizing it. Jorge faced up to 24 years in prison but his lawyer bargained for a plea deal in which he would serve for two and a half years.

Since beginning his sentence in September last year, Jorge has lost some weight. In a recent photo circulating on the internet, the American reality star appears to be considerably leaner. Jorge said, "I am glad that people are noticing some positivity out of such a negative outcome."

He spoke with EOnline about his transformation. Jorge revealed that he has been working out with a fellow inmate while serving his jail time.

The two motivate each other and push themselves to the limit using military-style workouts and jogging. He has also undergone a diet change due to his incarceration. The reality star no longer consumes the fast foods and sodas he would regularly indulge in when he was a free man. After the photo created a lot of buzz online, Jorge said he was happy with the new look and felt confident in himself despite his circumstances.

Jorge's behavior in prison

Jorge has worked hard to keep his record clean while in prison. As reported by Fox News, inmate’s records indicate that he has been on his best behavior. The reality star has enrolled in various programs in the correctional facility, working in the kitchen and the laundry unit. Let us know what you think about the whole scenario, put your comment in the comment section. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Days Fiance."