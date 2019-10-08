Spoiler alerts and rumors for "The Young and the Restless" had suggested that Victor would give Adam the CEO position at Newman Enterprises. It was also stated recently that Vicki might go to work with Billy at Jabot. Now Soap Hub says on Wednesday, Victor will hand over his company to his daughter. After she confronts him and tells him she wants all or nothing, her father gives it to her and says that she is his daughter after all.

Viewers know that just because something takes place on the screen, does not indicate that it is real. This could simply be Victor or his daughter dreaming. If it does turn out to be real, then the family patriarch surely has something else up his sleeve.

Victoria turns down Billy's offer

On Tuesday's episode of "The Young and the Restless," Billy told Jack and Kyle he wanted Victoria to work with him at Jabot.

Vicki said she was not sure what her next move would be, but when she left the office, Jack said he had no problem with the idea. Once his father was gone, Kyle had a fit. He pointed out to his uncle that they are co-CEOs and said that Billy has no authority to make such a decision on his own. Later Victoria emphasized again she was not certain what she would do next.

Soap Hub says that Victoria will go straight to her father with an ultimatum.

She will demand that she be allowed to run the company and will not play second fiddle to her dad. Soap Hub states that the Newman patriarch will make a stunning decision. He will tell his daughter that he will give her exactly what she asked for. If this is real, and not a fantasy, then Victor is definitely up to something else. Viewers will not want to believe that he will retire, so there must be another plan and it could have something to do with Adam.

Victor may still be thinking of Adam

Soap Dirt revealed that Jeffrey Vincent Parise will join the cast of "The Young and the Restless" on November 1 as Simon Black. It is being suggested that he may have something to do with Adam's past. There has been no announcement of the prodigal Newman leaving Genoa City for good, so the Las Vegas storyline will likely soon end. Whatever happens or happened there during Adam's three years as an amnesiac, he will eventually return home and who knows what Victor will do.

He could snatch the reigns of his company right out of his daughter's hands and give everything to his youngest son. One thing that is certain is Eric Braeden has said that neither he nor Victor are going anywhere. "The Young and the Restless" would not be the same without the Newman patriarch in a position of power. Viewers probably would not enjoy him just sitting around the ranch with Nikki. Be sure not to miss Wednesday's episode, which airs on CBS at 12:30 PM EST.