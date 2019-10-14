"Vikings" is one of the most anticipated shows of this year. After making its debut in 2013, the popular TV show will air its final season in December. Fans of the show have closely followed the story of Ragnar Lothbrok and his various conquests in the historical Viking world. Viewers were entertained by the unique setting of the show. After five gripping seasons, the show will wrap up the storylines for various characters.

The show returns for one last time

Alexander Ludwig, who plays Bjorn Ironside on "Vikings" announced, on Twitter, that the show would be returning in December. The actor, who has over two million Twitter followers, told fans that he was looking forward to an epic conclusion for the show. He confirmed that season six would premiere on the History Channel on Wednesday, December 4, reports Metro. The premiere will be intense and will run for two hours.

Ludwig thanked fans for their support. He talked about the ending of the series, saying that the hoped it would satisfy the viewers.

Ludwig also reflected on the show’s run from 2013. He urged fans to enjoy the final season and brace themselves for some twists and turns. The Canadian actor said that the ending was as he had hoped for when he started out on the show. His co-stars, Katheryn Winnick and Alex Hogh Andersen, also shared their thoughts on the final season.

Katheryn, who plays Lagertha in the series, teased that her favorite battle scene for her character had taken place in season six. She also said that the coming season would have some new and refreshing storylines for fans.

Ivar the Boneless in 'Vikings' final 6

Alex plays the character Ivar the Boneless in the final season. As seen in the released trailer, his character will be heavily involved in the storyline for season six.

He said that the battle scenes took weeks to rehearse. After premiering in December, the show will run for 20 episodes. The final season will air sometime in 2020 depending on how the showrunners decide to spread out the episodes. Michael Hirst, the show’s creator, said he was satisfied that they had accomplished their intended goal when they started out the series.

Michael believes that the show has told the story of Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons as accurately as possible.

He promised that fans would get the proper and decisive ending that they deserved. Apart from the History Channel, episodes of the show will be available on Amazon. Overall, after the completion of five seasons, fans will soon witness the conclusion. Let us know what you think about the new season of "Vikings," put your comments in the comment section. We will keep you updated regarding the show, stay tuned.