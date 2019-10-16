Zoe Kravitz has landed a role in the upcoming "The Batman" film with Robert Pattinson taking on the caped crusader role. Kravitz is no stranger to franchises as she's had appearances in "Divergent," "Fantastic Beasts," and "X-Men." Along with Pattinson, Kravitz joins a cast that includes Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon) and Jonah Hill, who is rumored to play the film's villain. "The Batman" is directed by Matt Reeves and is scheduled to be released June 25, 2021.

Kravitz will play the iconic Selina Kyle/Catwoman. The role has been taken on by Camren Bicondova on "Gotham," and Halle Berry in the 2004 film "Catwoman," and Michelle Pfeiffer in "Batman Returns," and Anne Hathaway in "The Dark Knight Returns." "The Batman" is said to tell the early years of Batman's early years to him becoming a vigilante. However, it will not be an origin story.

'The Batman' will tell a Batman driven story but not an origin film

Reeves says that it will be a noir Batman story, placed squarely on his shoulders.

It's unclear how Selina Kyle will fit into the story narrative, though Kravitz casting fits with the young cast. A move away from the prior film that starred Ben Affleck as the Dark Knight. According to DC Comics lore, Kyle was originally introduced as a supervillain. More recently, she's become more of Batman's love interest, though their relationship has become a love-hate one.

Zoe Kravitz landed the role after the studio held auditions with Ana de Armas, Ella Balinska, Eiza Gonzalez and Kravitz, who all read with Robert Pattinson. Reeves film will feature a large rogue's gallery.

Past and Present DC Universe stars offer congratulations

Anne Hathaway took to Instagram to offer her reaction to Zoe Kravitz taking on the role of Selina Kyle. Hathaway wrote congrats on landing the role of a lifetime. Hathaway played the role in "The Dark Knight Rises." Kravitz also received congrats from her famous stepfather, Jason Momoa. Momoa is best known for playing Aquaman in the DC Universe.

Momoa went on Instagram and said how proud he was of her. He said she will have so much fun as she takes on this new role and adventure. "The Batman" will begin filming in January. The film's director confirmed the news on social media with a gif of Kravitz.

Former Catwoman star Michelle Pfeiffer provided some serious advice to Kravitz on Good Morning America. Make sure they design a costume that allows you to easily use the restroom.

Kravitz wanted to audition for a role in "The Dark Knight Rises" but was turned down because the movie was not "urban." Kravitz told Nylon in 2015, "what does that have to do with anything?" We will have to wait and see how Kravitz fits the role alongside Batman.