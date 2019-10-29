According to an exclusive report from Deadline, David Benioff and D.B Weiss, creators of “Game of Thrones,” have stepped away from their much-talked-about deal with Lucasfilm to launch a "Star Wars" trilogy in 2022.

D&D cite their Netflix deal as the reason for moving away from ‘Star Wars’

D&D as they are known among “GoT” fans, were supposed to take over the "Star Wars" post-Skylwaker era in 2022 alongside Rian Johnson and Kevin Feige.

The duo cited their recent nine-figure multi-year deal with Netflix as the reason for stepping away from the franchise. While they do remain enthusiastic about it, unfortunately, their schedule is full up.

They also said that talking with George Lucas and his team was “the thrill of a lifetime.” Their project was supposed to be the first installment following “The Rise of Skywalker,” the last chapter of the Skywalker family, that hits the theaters in December this year.

“Star Wars” fans also have a few other projects to look forward to. “The Mandalorian” is set to release on November 12, 2019, on Disney’s new platform Disney+ and then there’s the ramping Ewan McGregor series, not to mention the return of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” that will be available in February 2020 also on Disney+.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy keeps the door open for D&D’s return

Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, didn’t rule out the possibility that D&D might return to the franchise in the future.

She said that they are incredible storytellers and that they would like to include them in their journey forward sometime in the future.

The news that David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will be working on the “Star Wars” trilogy broke in February 2018. And although scheduling issues were cited as the official reason that they stepped away from the project, one has to wonder whether the lackluster “Game of Thrones” season 8 had something to do with it.

In a Q&A session at the Austin Film Festival this weekend, D&D also admitted that they didn’t listen to fan feedback or criticism while they were making “Game of Thrones.”

Despite the backlash, “Game of Thrones” swept this year’s Emmy Awards with 12 wins, including outstanding drama series. Regarding their "Star Wars" trilogy, Benioff and Weiss said that they are stepping away because they felt they couldn’t do justice to both "Star Wars" and their upcoming Netflix projects.

It’s still unclear whether Disney intends to continue with the trilogy that David Benioff and D.B Weiss were planning.

What do you think about D&D dropping out of ‘Star Wars?’ Do you think “Game of Thrones” season 8 had something to do with it? Let us know in the comments below.