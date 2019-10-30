The finale of "90 Day Fiancé" aired this past Sunday. Some couples ended the show on good terms, while others still have to figure out the status of their relationships. Tom Brooks and Darcey Silva’s future as a couple remains in doubt. The two have had issues all season and may be unable to work out their differences.

Tom and Darcey may call it quits

According to E!News, the couple started communicating four years ago.

At the time, they were dating other people. Darcey was dating Jesse, her ex-boyfriend, with whom she appeared on the TLC show in previous seasons. Tom and Darcey decided to try out a relationship this year. Darcey flew to Nottingham to visit Tom, and the two spent some time together. However, their relationship encountered some complications.

The two wanted different things from their union. Darcey wanted Tom to propose and commit to the relationship.

On the other hand, her boyfriend was not ready to take the step. Her visit to England ended without a proposal, although Tom gave her the key to his house, a sign that he wanted to work on their relationship.

Once Darcey returned to America, her relationship with Tom ran into a roadblock. They had trouble maintaining communication. Darcey felt that Tom was shutting her out while her boyfriend said she was being too clingy.

Tom even said that he did not feel that he could give Darcey the love and attention she was looking for. Darcey hinted that all was not well in an interview during a press mixer before the final episode aired. She said that Tom had taken her for a fool on a few occasions and she would not allow it. According to E!News, Darcey said, "I feel like he's throwing it all away. I don't know why he doesn't want to make it work. It just hurts my heart.

I don't know what I did for him not to love me."

Getaway trip the Gran Canaria

On the Tell All episode after the finale, Tom and Darcey answered questions about the status of their relationship. Tom refused to define the relationship but said that they were still together. He hopes that the two can work through their issues. He has also stated that he intended to propose to Darcey during the season.

The reality star had planned a getaway trip the Gran Canaria where he had planned to propose to his girlfriend. Instead, the couple traveled to Albania to meet up with Stacey, Darcey’s sister.

Notably, Jesse (Darcey’s ex) and Darcey’s relationship did not end well. She has said that she does speak to him much often and does not care about him. Tom also seemed uncomfortable with Jesse’s presence at the Tell All. Let us know what you think about the whole scenario, put your comment in the comment section. Stay tuned for more news and updates.