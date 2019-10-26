"90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days" will wrap up its third season next Sunday. The finale will air on October 27th followed by part one of the Tell All episode. Fans are eager to find out if the couples will live happily ever after or not. To those who don't know, the new season of the show is starting November 3.

The couple could break up soon

An interesting couple from this season has been Tom and Darcey.

The couple has struggled to keep their relationship afloat but, recently, looked to be making progress. Tom offered Darcey the key to his house and said he would like to work on their relationship. The 39-year-old finally admitted that he loved her. While Darcey was visibly disappointed he did not offer her a ring, she said she was hopeful about the future of their relationship. However, after the couple parted ways, trouble appears to be brewing for the two lovebirds.

In an exclusive clip, the two appear to be having problems with the state of their relationship, reports Yahoo.

In the video clip, Darcey and Tom are video chatting and things quickly get awkward. Tom, who does not look happy, says that the long-distance relationship is not going well. Darcey says that she has been trying to reach him but he is apparently too busy to talk to her. "Maybe I'm in a different mindset," she says.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. TV Shows

"I mean, if you love somebody, you'll do whatever it takes to be with that one person." Darcey further said that she feels that Tom is not willing to spend time with her. Tom responds to Darcey’s claims by saying that he has been extremely busy at work. He feels that Darcey is not respecting his time. The 39-year-old reveals that despite explaining to his girlfriend that he is at work, he still gets messages which bother him. The reality star questions Darcey’s self-esteem. He says that he doesn’t expect her to be desperate and call him at 5 in the morning.

Tom on love and time

At the end of the video, Tom declares he may be unable to give Darcey the love and time that she wants. Some fans have speculated that the couple could break up. Darcey has been asking Tom to commit to their relationship and propose but he has been hesitant. In a recent interview, she said that she was "proud" to take risks in her relationship even though they don’t always pay off.

While urging fans to watch the show, the American said that she had been “100-percent” Darcey on the show. Fans have lamented that she is too emotional, but she said that she sometimes acts that way when she is disappointed. However, she did say that she would not allow Tom to make a fool out of her. To those who don't know, the new season of the show is starting on November 3. Let us know what you think about the whole scenario, put your comment in the comment section.

Stay tuned for more news and updates.