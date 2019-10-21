Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky’s marriage has survived the test of times, unlike many "90 Day Fiancé" stars' marriages, which have ended in heartbreaks and divorce. The two have successfully faced and overcame various issues that would have jeopardized their relationship. Financial struggles are among the issues they have to come up against. To date, they are happily married and enjoying all that life has to offer.

Fans have been surprised by how Annie and David Toborowsky have managed to keep their marriage intact despite all odds. The two first met in a karaoke bar in Thailand. Ten days later they got engaged, eventually tying the knot in November 2017. The two "90 Day Fiancé" stars are currently living in Arizona. They have also not ruled out moving to other places such as Florida or Asia. But at the moment they are very happy in Arizona.

On what keeps their marriage intact

Annie and David Toborowsky got a chance to make known the secret that is keeping their marriage intact. They claimed that sticking together as the only important recipe in their now happy marriage. To them, not letting any third party interfere with their relationship is what has saved their union. In fact, soon they will be celebrating 2 years of marriage.

The two "90 Day Fiancé" stars have resolved to support each other as an essential way of preserving their marriage.

Despite the financial struggles and any other challenges which have come their way, Annie and David have remained strong together. Truth be told, this couple is a great example to be emulated by other "90 Day Fiancé" stars couples.

On whether getting kids is a priority

Annie and David Toborowsky have ruled out getting kids of their own very soon. Instead, they are prioritizing other activities such as traveling together to different places.

However, they have not said no to the possibility of getting kids perhaps in the future.

David Toborowsky has fathered adult children in his previous relationship. Furthermore, he confirmed being in a great relationship with his other family. Meanwhile, the two are continuing to enjoy their marriage. In fact, they are planning more trips and even buying a pet at the expense of having kids.

Fans will be waiting on the next episodes of the "90 Day Fiancé" to see how Annie and David fairs on.

The two announced that they will not be having any kids soon. The drama is going to be very interesting and no viewer will want to miss out. The new season of the show will start on November 3. Fans can check out the latest, updates and news on "90 Day Fiancé" to see what is in store for them. Let us know what you think about the whole scenario, put your comment in the comment section.