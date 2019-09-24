Rumors for "The Young and the Restless" reveal that Victoria and Billy were in on the death hoax. Victor returned at the end of Monday's episode, and Nikki told him how everything had gone wrong.

Celeb Dirty Laundry indicates that Vicki will tell her family not to do anything until she is released, and later she will be set free temporarily. Billy will rant and rave over how Victor's plan has gone awry, but there is no clue just yet how things will get back on track.

This is an interesting turn of events because "Villy" was otherwise occupied when Adam switched the medication and the family patriarch was pronounced dead. Earlier rumors said that flashbacks would put all the pieces in place so viewers should pay close attention.

Billy and Victoria deal with the aftermath

Billy seems to be on the mend from his gum-chewing alter ego who wanted Adam dead. It was his trying to run down the prodigal son that started this mess.

Adam believes his father wanted to kill him and Celebrating the Soaps indicates that on Tuesday, he will blame his childhood for everything. Flashbacks will show his dad introducing himself as Mr. Newman instead of admitting he was the child's biological father."Y&R" rumor mill indicates that Adam will cry and insist that Victor was not supposed to die and express guilt at setting his sister up for murder.

Meanwhile, Victoria gets out on bail and insists that her family must stick to the plan. It's looking at this point as if Abby and Summer may be the only family members who were not in on the death hoax. "Y&R" rumors don't indicate how this will work out to where Adam is exposed, but with him vulnerable, guilty, and crying, it may be sooner than viewers think. Celeb Dirty Laundry indicates that Nikki will lament to her husband that it's all gone wrong, but does not reveal how Victor responds. The Newmans must come up with another plan and devise it quickly in order to shut this all down.

Victor will triumph

This situation is going to cause a lot of problems, and the fallout will be massive.

Michael could lose his DA position and possibly be disbarred again because he assisted Adam in setting Victoria up. Phyllis knew about the switched pills, and she is the one who suggested that it was Victor who lured Adam to the road and tried to kill him. Kevin and Chloe covered up Billy's murder attempt, and Victoria also knows about it.

There also could be ramifications for Nate because he falsified a death certificate. One thing that those who watch "The Young and the Restless" do know for sure, and that is that Victor will emerge triumphantly.

CDL and Celebrating Soaps indicate that Victoria will be concerned that Billy is not ye able to handle all of this, but he assures her that he is. Whatever new plan Victor devises, his loved ones will more than likely go along because it's too late to back out now.

Be sure not to miss Tuesday's exciting episode of "The Young and the Restless," as some great scenes are coming up. Genoa City will be buzzing about this for a long time to come.