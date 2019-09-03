Soaps She Knows and Celeb Dirty Laundry are both reporting that Wednesday will begin a new chapter with "Skyle" on "The Young and the Restless." Lola and her new hubby are barely back from their honeymoon and already they have drama, headed their way, that could cause them to split. Jack is going to leave town for a while to reflect on his future and place his son in charge as the Interim CEO. This means that Kyle has no choice but to begin working closely with Summer.

The duo will once again feel the magic of how well they work together in the corporate setting. The new Mrs. Abbott won't like it and may become a nagging wife.

Kola versus Skyle continues on 'Y&R'

On Wednesday's episode of "The Young and the Restless" the rumor mill says that a new chapter will begin in the lives of Summer and Kyle. Jack will decide to leave "Genoa City" for a while and ask his son to take over as interim CEO until his return.

Celeb Dirty Laundry and Soaps She Knows both say that this will lead to a bond in the boardroom for "Skyle" and it could possibly cause them to end up in the bedroom.

The "Y&R" rumor mill says Summer will promise her former spouse that she can be professional and there will be no problems, but Lola is going to feel differently. She is not going to like her husband working so closely with his ex-wife but they have proven that they have chemistry in their desire to promote Jabot.

Some viewers believe that Skyle has more chemistry in the romance department that Kola. There are also those who enjoy the CBS daytime drama who are not buying that Jack's son, who grew up in the lap of luxury is enjoying slumming nor matter how in love he is.

'Y&R' rumors do not always pan out for Skyle or Kola

There have been numerous "Y&R" rumors related to Kyle, Lola, and Summer that have not been accurate.

It was said that Kyle would realize he loved Summer and remain married to her. Next, it was projected that the Kola wedding would never take place for various reasons. The tale after that was that Lola would find out about Zoe during the wedding reception and dump her new spouse. Instead, the New York secret and Zoe are both still hovering which suggests that the truth will come out at some point.

Those who watch "The Young and the Restless" and are fans of Phyllis and Jack's children being together should take these new rumors with a grain of salt. If they do pan out, then Kyle and Summer will feel the heat in the Jabot offices and that connection will cause Jack's son to remember he is an Abbott. On Tuesday the plumbing misfired and Kyle got soaked before he could take a shower. He laughed through it, but perhaps he will remember that living in his father's home was much better.

Stay tuned to find out if this latest suggestion regarding the love triangle will take place or not.