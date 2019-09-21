Smallville star Tom Welling is reprising his role as the Man of Steel for the much anticipated Arrowverse crossover event, which kicks off this year. The crossover event 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' is set to be the year's biggest event. All of the CW's hit DC TV Shows will come together, including "Black Lightning" for the very first time.

The event will bring together our beloved heroes from "Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl," and "Legends of Tomorrow," as well as the upcoming "Batwoman" show. The crossover event will mark the end of Stephen Arnell's Oliver Queen storyline.

'Crisis on Infinite Earths' secured a number of beloved superheroes actors

The folks behind "Crisis on Infinite Earths" have managed to secure a handful of famous actors who have played DC Comics superheroes in the past. During this year's San Diego Comic-Con, it was revealed that original Robin actor Burt Ward would appear, as well as Legends actor Brandon Routh, will suit up as Superman, and the CW's Superman Tyler Hoechlin will also appear in the anticipated crossover event.

Now we know that "Smallville" star Tom Welling will return as Superman.

According to EW, "Smallville" star Tom Welling will reprise his role for "Crisis on Infinite Earths." EW does not specify whether he will appear as Superman in the crossover. However, they do say the show will reveal what he has been doing since "Smallville" wrapped up in 2011.

"Crisis on Infinite Earths" executive producer Marc Guggenheim released a statement saying that without "Smallville," there would be new "Arrow" or even Arrowverse. When Guggenheim and his team came together to plan out, one of their top priorities was getting Tom Welling to return as Clark Kent.

Tom Welling's appearance much anticipated by 'Smallville' fans

With Ward, Conroy and Welling returned, "Crisis on Infinite Earths." is set up to be a major star-studded event. Welling's casting news is surprising since he previously turned down the role of Superman on "Supergirl."

"Smallville" fans will enjoy seeing Welling return as Clark Kent. The massive crossover event will give fans the opportunity to embody Superman.

As the crossover cast continues to grow, Arrowverse fans may begin to get nervous about the future of their current actors, specifically Amell. This is said to be Amell's final crossover event as the Green Arrow. Fans expect him to either hang it up for good or possibly even die. Fans should remember that "Crisis on Infinite Earths" will cover five hours of TV, longer than the other Arrowverse crossovers.

There's enough time for guest stars to have their time to shine, and fans to receive a satisfying conclusion for Amell.