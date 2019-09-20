On Friday's episode of "The Bold and Beautiful" Katie was in bed and not feeling well. She tried to reassure her husband it was nothing but when she stood up, she collapsed on her bedroom floor. Dollar Bill raced to her side and viewers probably thought it was her heart. The rumor mill, however, indicates that her kidneys are failing and she will die without a transplant. When possible donors are tested, Flo will be a match and is supposed to save her cousin's life.

This is supposed to bring redemption but her mother's obsession with Ridge Forrester could ruin it all. Shauna is going to become a stalker and this will no doubt cause problems with Brooke and the other Logans.

Katie is near death on 'B&B'

Celeb Dirty Laundry indicates that Katie is in dire condition and needs a kidney transplant ASAP. Soap Dirt reveals that her donor will be Shauna. It looks like "The Bold and the Beautiful" is trying to redeem Ms.

Fulton but her mother's behavior might cause some problems. Shauna spent the night with a drunken Ridge in the room over top of Bikini Bar. Nothing happened between them but she told her daughter that she would love to be the woman who shares her life with Brooke's husband.

Flo was horrified and asked her mother to please stop but "B&B" viewers could tell by the look in her eyes that Shauna is going to make a play for Brooke's spouse.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Reality TV

In the meantime, her daughter's aunt could be dying and Ms. Fulton will probably take full advantage of her daughter's sacrifice. The rumor mill says that it will be touch and go for a while, but Katie will survive. It's possible that Flo may have complications and her mother lean on Ridge even though he promised Brooke he would have nothing to do with the Fulton's.

As Katie fights for her life her family will be in chaos

The rumor mill indicates that Logans, Spencers, and Forresters will rally around Katie but there will be a lot of drama.

On Friday's episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful" Brooke told her spouse that she never wanted to see the Fulton's again. She will be outraged when it turns out that Flo is the one whose kidneys are a match for her sister. Shauna will probably be smug and play up her daughter's sacrifice for all it is worth. The rumor mill indicates that she will practically be stalking Ridge in the midst of Katie's health crisis.

If Flo saves Katie's life, this may cause Wyatt to see her differently. On Friday Sally refused to sleep with Wyatt until she knew he was really committed. Her hesitation may cause him to give his high school sweetheart another chance. Be sure to stay tuned to "The Bold and the Beautiful" each weekday afternoon on CBS at 1:30 PM EST. Some exciting episodes are coming up and you don't want to miss them,